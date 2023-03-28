31 Easter Basket Ideas for Every Bunny on Your List
Easter is an egg-citing time to show some love to those who make you the hoppiest. Obviously, the best way to do that iswith a stellar Easter basket, packed full of sweet treats and festive goodies. Gift one to your kiddo, your bestie, your SO, and even drop one off on your parent's porch. We've got the hottest lineup of Easter basket stuffer ideas for *every* bunny on your list.
Snacks, Drinks, and Sweet Treats To Fill Your Easter Baskets
Another egg-cellent part about Easter is all of the fine dining. Between your Easter feasts, you need something to snack on. These are some of the best snacks, drinks, and desserts to fill this year's Easter baskets with – even your own!
Chocolove Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Filled Eggs ($4)
No other chocolate eggs come close to these salted caramel ones from Chocolove. They're constructed of semi-sweet dark chocolate, then stuffed with a caramel filling that delivers on salty flavors to balance everything out. These filled egg treats are the perfect size for snacking throughout the day, plus they'll fill up any empty space in your Easter baskets.
Mr. Carrots Chocolate Bunny ($50)
For a totally unique twist on an Easter chocolate bite, go for this adorable geometrical bunny made from licorice chocolate. Mr. Carrots was designed in Iceland with the finest quality ingredients in mind, so your holiday will be nothing short of sweet!
MadeGood Chocolate Dipped Mini Granola Bars ($7)
You're going to want to inhale these tiny treats. Not only are they fittingly celebratory, boasting a pastel color palette, they also taste amazing all the way through. These bites are organic, nut free, and only 50 cals per bar. Your Easter sweets don't have to be bad for you!
Grillo's Dill Pickle Spears ($7)
These pickles may seem out of place for Easter gifting, but trust us, they're a great option for someone who's a big dill. See what we did there? Any pickle fiend in your life will appreciate these fresh and flavorful spears in their basket.
Olipop Orange Squeeze ($3)
Citrus flavors thrive in the spring, so that's why we're passing along this refreshing Olipop flavor for Eastertime. This tasty sparkling soda supports digestive health with prebiotics and fiber, plus the cute can design is an instant attention-grabber! The drink comes in an array of flavors, so shop the ones you think your recipients will love the most.
Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs ($4)
Of course, you have to work in some classic candies in your Easter baskets. The Cadbury eggs are never skipped over for our Easter celebrations, because they're so satisfyingly crunchy and chocolatey.
Fabrizia Golden Egg Easter Box ($46)
Again, citrus shines in this box of Easter desserts made with limoncello infusions. Each gift box yields 5 limoncello cookies, one limoncello loaf, 25 Sicilian lemon drops, and 5 Easter-themed truffles, so your recipients have a variety of zesty sweets to snack on!
Chocolove Easter Truffle Assortment ($20)Show somebunny you love 'em with this decadent Easter truffle box. They'll relish in the five distinctive flavors: Coconut Ganache in White Chocolate, Lemon Ganache & Orange Gelee in Ruby Chocolate, Salted Caramel & Marshmallow in Milk Chocolate, Lychee, Apricot & Passion Fruit Gelees in Ruby Chocolate, and Caramel Ganache in Dark Chocolate.
Peeps Bunny Pancake Skillet ($11)
Consider Easter brunch sorted, once this bunny skillet is in the mix. This gift comes with just about everything you need to prep Peeps-shaped pancakes during the spring season. Gift it to the kids to put them in charge of the post-Easter morning meals!
Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Easter Eggs ($8)
If you're not aiming for a fancy take on Easter sweets, these eggs are made of just milk chocolate. Sometimes simpler is better – especially when these bites are full of top ingredients.
Fancy Sprinkles Speckled Egg Sprinkles ($11)
This sprinkle pack is Easter in a jar. Decorate your Easter cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and more with this adorable multicolor mix of bunny heads, Easter eggs, pearls, stars, jimmies, and nonpareils!
Jelly Belly Tangerine Baby Carrot Jelly Beans ($5)
We can't forget about carrots for Eastertime – but not the real ones, obviously. It's time to chow down on the sugar! This tangerine-flavored pack from Jelly Belly is the ultimate Easter snack.
Easter Goodies To Gift Everybunny
Now that you've got candy covered, fill your Easter baskets with fun goodies like candles, stuffed animals, and festive socks! These fun gifts round out your baskets even more, so you can show the people in your life some Easter love.
Pastel Easter Egg Candle ($15)
These metallic egg-shaped candles are quite possibly the most gorgeous way to give the gift of decor-boosting Easter pastels. They're so cute, your giftee may not want to bring a match to them!
Easter Bunny Rabbit Face and Tail Ceramic Mug ($23)
Everyone needs a good mug to bring a little cheer to their desk or bedside table! We’re smitten with the bushy-tailed back, and are pretty sure your Easter basket recipients will be, too.
GUND Sustainably Soft Friends Roise Bunny ($25)
This bunny is constructed from 100% recycled materials, but is still extra soft to the touch. Your plush-obsessed kiddo will adore Roise Bunny because of her feel and calming color.
HOTSOX Women's Fuzzy Bunny Crew Sock ($9)
The Easter spirit has never been more alive. Slip into these striped bunny socks and get ready to rock this springtime holiday!
The Letter Vee Easter Printable Bundle ($9)
Use 32 pages of printable banners, tags, coloring pages, and more to add some flair to your Easter baskets! The cohesive color palette and bold designs will make each gift stand out with welcoming Easter messages.
World Market Mushroom Lidded Ceramic Mug ($9)
For an egg-citing addition to this year's baskets, fill this lidded mug with small candies and gift cards! The mushroom shape warms our hearts no matter what season it is, so this gift can easily be utilized past Eastertime for yummy drinks and desk storage.
GUND Pusheen Chocolate Easter Bunny Plush ($29)
Transform a regular old chocolate bunny gift into a lovable plush that your kids or partner can snuggle up with! This Pusheen pick is a different kind of soft (in a good way), and honestly, we could hug on him all day.
Pattern Standard Straws ($12)
These reusable straws stand up to any drink – hot or cold. Looking to give a sustainable gift? Reach for this rainbow color way that can be used basically every day, for every sip. The pack comes with a cleaner and a carrying case, so the straws go where your recipient goes.
Jellycat Fleury Daisy ($35)
Real bouquets are overrated – floral plushies with adorable faces are the new buzz. This petal pal comes in two different sizes, large and small, to meet your gifting needs, and will fill any room with spring cheer!
Susan Alexandra Plushy Bunny Clip ($38)
The Easter bunny hops right into your hair with this plushy claw clip! Snag this accessory to sport for all the holiday festivities, or gift it to your bestie that needs a boost of Easter spirit!
Williams Sonoma Peter Rabbit Spatula ($16)
Fill your Easter cooking projects with springtime enthusiasm! Peter Rabbit becomes your best new sous chef with this giftable Williams Sonoma design.
Waterdrop 14 oz Steel Water Bottle in Pastel Purple ($27)
This steel bottle keeps cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours, and hot drinks hot for 12. No matter what your recipient is sipping on, their beloved beverage has a comfy home in this sleek pastel bottle!
Bites of Beauty for Your Easter Baskets
Giving the gift of self care can't be excluded from Easter. Pick up some skincare and makeup items to share with your recipients, plus get some more ideas for the gift to yourself.
Chillhouse Chill Tips in Groovy Baby ($16)
Make manis effortless with these press-on nails that come in tons of different colors and patterns. We love the color Groovy Baby because the gradients and palette reflect the light, breezy qualities of spring. Your BFF will want more after trying these on!
Summary Candle to Body Oil ($25)
This candle-to-body oil when lit is the pinnacle of self care. First, take in the lightweight scents of grapefruit, tangerine, and ho wood, before smothering your skin's dry spots in a smooth, nurturing oil.
Glossier Lavender Balm Dot Com ($14)
Any bestie, teen girl, or work pal will lose it over Glossier's Balm Dot Com when they find it sitting in their Easter basket. The new and improved formula comes in a range of flavors and colors, but the lavender one is perfect for spring blooms!
LUSH Golden Egg Bath Bomb Melt ($8)
Honey, toffee, and cocoa butter swirl together to coat a hot bath in the best-smelling and most soothing elements. This golden bath bomb's egg shape seamlessly fits into all the Easter festivities, so when it's time to relax after the holiday, this bath bomb will be a go-to.
TONYMOLY Petit Bunny Gloss Bar ($19)
These darling emotive bunny lip glosses are a great option for Easter basket fillers. They'll welcome your recipient's lips with unforgettable packaging, and moisturizing Vitamin E.
Colourpop Jelly Much Shadow in Big Ego ($9)
For the eyeshadow fanatics, the Colourpop Jelly Much shadow provides a rich coat of color to the lids. Each shade is slathered in iridescent pigments for a unique element to add to any makeup look, especially during spring, when we're seeing more color out and about.
Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Night Mask with Vitamin C ($18)
Feel the absolute freshness with this face mask! The mini size option makes Easter basket filling painless, plus the berry infusions and scents in the mask make this the perfect partner for springtime skin.
