After spending much of my childhood wandering around Claire's, awestruck at all the unique earrings and necklaces, I couldn't wait to grow up and have my own jewelry collection. I became so obsessed that I'd often dream of owning every single piece I saw. My dream finally came true once I got older – there was a time I bought a ton of affordable finds from a jewelry store across from my university's campus. That big, dreamy purchase actually ended up flopping, though, with many of the items I'd invested in turning my skin green !

That's when I truly understood that when it comes to affordable jewelry, you should really trust your instincts and not opt for the absolute cheapest options. Luckily, there are plenty of places to go for fairly-priced jewelry that won't turn you into the Grinch – you just have to know where to look. I did all the hard work for you below to make finding affordable, cute, and quality jewelry way easier!

Scroll on to shop my 7 favorite affordable jewelry finds that still look expensive and will last you a long time.

Pandora Pandora Splittable Sun & Moon Dangle Charm For only $59 (was $85), you can own this lovely sun and moon charm from Pandora.

Kay Jewelers Kay Jewelers Peridot & White Lab-Created Sapphire Rope Ring Sterling Silver How unique is this ring? For just $75 (was $100), it's yours. This style is shoppable with several different gemstone options, though in my opinion, the peridot just stands out so beautifully.

Kate Spade Kate Spade Monroe Braid Twist Watch Few things bring me greater confidence than wearing Kate Spade. This stunning watch is practically begging to be worn across your wrist for $228.

Kay Jewelers Kay Jewelers Solid Sterling Silver Puffed Heart Anklet This flirty anklet is currently on sale for only $42 (was $70).

Amazon Ana Luisa Pendant Necklace Amazon surprisingly sells some gorgeous necklaces that don't cost a fortune. My absolute favorite is this $60 (was $74) Ana Luisa pendant piece. Stunning.

Quince Quince Silver Threader Drop Earrings It doesn't get classier than a good pair of drop earrings. And for $30 at Quince? I'm sold!

Jenny Bird Jenny Bird U-Link Earrings Did somebody say gorgeous? These earrings are bedazzling me so much that I'm struggling to believe they're only $104 (was $138).

