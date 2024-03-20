9 Gorgeous Gold Rings That Won't Tarnish Or Turn Your Fingers Green
Like us, you may be on the hunt for the perfect gold ring rotation that won't break the bank — but also won't turn your fingers green. It can be hard sometimes to find quality jewelry at an affordable price point, but we've done all the research so you don't have to. These are the best and trendiest gold rings on the internet, and they're made with high quality materials that won't disappoint. We've found simple stacking pieces and even some statement dome rings! No matter what you're in the market for, we've got something for everyone. Take a look — this is one jewelry trend that's not going anywhere.
These Gold Rings Are Worth Their Weight In Gold ;)
Jenny Bird Supernova Gold Ring
We love Jenny Bird because they're known for their unique and quality pieces, and this ring is no different! With its artistic dome shape, it's trendy and looks luxurious while being under $120! This is made with a gold ion-plated brass known for its longevity and durability, and it's sure to score you some compliments. So 100 percent there will be no green fingers here!
Mejuri Figure Ring
This Mejuri gold ring is a fun little twist (get it?) on our favorite gold band. Not only does it have a unique shape, but it's got a great price point. Mejuri is known for their quality, and all their gold pieces are sterling silver with a thick and durable layer of 18k solid gold. This ring is meant to show longevity, which we love! Plus, it comes with a two-year warranty!! Definitely add this one to cart.
Anthropologie Ribbed Fanned Stacking Ring
If you're looking for something that stacks nicely, then we'd highly recommend this gold ring from Anthropologie! We love how it was styled in the above picture — lots of gold jewelry looks great with a simple white button down. And as an added bonus, its shape was inspired by a croissant! So it can also serve as your daily dessert reminder. We love pieces with dual purpose. This ring is listed at $38 so it's a great price-point. We would definitely recommend this fun piece!
Nordstrom Rack Winding Snake Ring
Are you also waiting in anticipation for Taylor Swift's Reputation (Taylor's Version) announcement? Then this snake ring is perfect for you! The crystals make for a fun touch alongside the winding shape and crystal detail at the head of the snake. And with its amazing reviews, and the fact it's currently 91 percent off (meaning it's $19 instead of $225), it's definitely a must-have statement accessory! Grab it while it's still on sale, and in preparation for Reputation (TV), because this one will definitely sell out quickly.
Anthropologie Crystal Fanned Stacking Gold Ring
This ring is one of our favorites to use as a stacked ring, and since it has the crystal in the middle, it makes for the perfect statement. The thick dome shape is super trendy right now so you'll definitely be up-to-date on the latest jewelry trends. It also has gold-plated brass to ensure its longevity. For under $45, it's also at a super affordable price point!
Brook and York Custom Signet Ring
This gold ring is our favorite because you can customize the surface with your name for only only $84! Signet rings are actually trending right now, so definitely add this to your current ring rotation. We even think it could even make a great gift to someone you love since it's personalized. How sweet would it be to have matching name signet rings with your bestie?! We say it's a must.
Jenny Bird Daphne Imitation Pearl Ring
Who doesn't love a vintage touch with pearls? This ring is so reminiscent of vintage styles and it would be perfect stacked with a simple gold band. It has a timeless, classic look that could also be paired with simple, dainty rings or just on its own like in the above picture! Jenny Bird uses a high polish, 18k gold to plate all of their items, so not only is it stylish but it'll last you a long time.
Monica Vinader Siren Ring
If you're wanting to invest in a good quality, classic band, we'd highly recommend this hammered, 18k gold-plated ring from Monica Vinader. We'd prefer to style it with some of our aforementioned statement rings for a fun and accessorized look, but you can also wear it by itself for a dainty and petite look. With its great quality, it'll definitely stand the test of time while making for a classic stacking piece you won't ever want to take off.
Mejuri Boa Gemstone Coil Gold Ring
Looking for something with a little flair? We're seriously obsessed with this coil ring with the pop of red in it! You can get it with a beautiful garnet or simple white topaz! Both are sure to make a statement. This one is at a higher price-point, but with the quality we've seen from Mejuri, it will be sure to last a long time. But as an added security measure, just remember that you also have a 2-year warranty with this one as well. It's a great policy we'd definitely recommend taking advantage of when you need it!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more jewelry favorites like these gold rings!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
All images via retailers, lead image via Jenny Bird.
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.