17 Statement Earrings To Wear For Every Occasion
The chunky, jewel-studded necklaces we (regrettably) wore too much of in the 2010’s – you know, alongside bouts of tacky two-toned chevron and Vera Bradley crossbodies – have thankfully been eclipsed by none other than statement earrings. Statement earrings still provide those desired eye-catching details, but are available in much more tasteful designs. From martini-shaped studs to color-drenched hoops, these are the most chic statement earrings on the market. If you’re looking for something to step up your look and simply bring forth some extra oomph, these 17 statement earrings are for you!
By Anthropologie Pearl Drop Earrings
Adorn your lobes with these elegant pearls when you've got a dressy event on the calendar. The neutral colors make these statement earrings easy to pair with any outfit, but will still draw a crowd to your impeccable accessory game.
Susan Alexandra Fruit Earrings
Why not get a little fruity with it? These cherry red earrings are loved by the likes of Kendall Jenner, and we can see why – the expertly-crafted beadwork forms the *perfect* statement.
BaubleBar Char-Cute-Erie Earrings
You already go nuts for charcuterie, so these statement earrings are sure to spark some seriously chic ear-wear inspiration.
Petit Moments Multi Stone Earrings
These funky dangle pieces infuse a punch of head-turning color into your latest 'fit. Wear them with a simple white midi dress or an all-denim ensemble, and let the statement earrings work their magic.
J.Crew Oversized Faceted-Crystal Drop Earrings
Make your next move in monochrome! These drop earrings stray from the norm of your typical gold or silver, instead boasting a bright blue that's ideal for settling right into statement jewelry.
Last Good Egg Acrylic Statement Earrings
Cook up your next look with a side of eggs – using these fun egg-shaped statement earrings, of course! If you tend to be more adventurous and playful with your personal wardrobe, look no further than this style.
Urban Outfitters Ellie Statement Post Earrings
These statement earrings are daring in shape yet casual in color, making them the ideal pair for occasions of all kinds.
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Bow Statement Stud Earrings
Embrace your love for balletcore even further by popping in these darling gold studs. The flowing bow design fuses each and every look with added femininity! Wear them alongside a dainty maxi dress and ballet flats for an easy (but adorable) outfit.
Uncommon James Blue Nudist Earrings
These are the cutest blue blobs to ever grace our eyes. The vibrant hue will absolutely aid in making an accessory-foucsed statement!
Susan Alexandra Joyful Hoops
Beaded jewelryfor the win. The range of colors included in these jovial hoops cheers up our inner child instantly.
The Collage Mismatch Multicolor Acrylic Statement Earrings
Don't shy away from color when you're picking out statement earrings. These acrylic pieces are the perfect contenders for finishing off your 'fit.
Sibilia Man Ray Icon Drop Earrings
Opting for an asymmetrical style fits right in with statement earrings. Ease into the trend with this gold duo that present chic, recognizable themes such as hands, lips, and eyes.
BaubleBar Espresso Yourself Earrings
Did someone order an espresso martini? Whether you're in the mood for sipping or not, these earrings that mimic the popular cocktail provide a stylish boost.
Dancing Girls Statement Acrylic Earrings
Channel your quirkiest self by donning these lil' dancing gals on your lobes. Again, asymmetry is an easy method for making a statement with you ear-wear.
By Anthropologie Gold Wire Flower Earrings
This floral motif is art. The moment the posts on these earrings go through your ears, you'll simply ooze confidence.
Oomiay Vintage Black Heart Earrings
Tap into the iconic styles of the past with these modernly-crafted vintage earrings. The black and gold color combo is giving sheer elegance and class.
Susan Alexandra Paint Palette Earrings
Art enthusiasts will *adore* these palette-shaped statement earrings. Fitted with all the paint colors you'd need for your next DIY project, this style completes your look with flawless flair.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via BaubleBar.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.