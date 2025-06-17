Aldi's New $16 Find Is A Dupe Of This Popular $100 Bag

Aldi’s latest and greatest summer find is not a yummy snack or refreshing drink – it’s a perfect tote bag that draws inspiration from none other than the cult-favorite Bogg Bag. Anyone who’s bought into the Bogg Bag hype knows just how wonderful they are for toting around all the essentials, and the best part about Aldi’s new version is it costs a mere fraction of the price.

Scroll on to discover more about Aldi’s new $16 Bogg Bag dupe that's available now!

Bogg Bag The Original Bogg Bag has become a go-to for day-long adventures, beach trips, game days, and picnics since it’s designed to be “washable, indestructible, and built to carry it all.” Shoppers have grown to love it because it’s easy to clean and comes with plenty of room for additional items and organizational compartments – no more helplessly hauling around multiple bags for a single outing! The Bogg Bag is currently available in three sizes: Large ($100), medium ($80), and small ($60).

Aldi Aldi’s Bogg Bag dupe is inspired by the smallest size. The Crane Mini Haul it All at Aldi boasts the same durable, waterproof, and easy-to-clean qualities, plus comes with a treaded bottom for added stability.



Aldi Perfect for practically anything you want to use it for, Aldi’s Crane Mini Haul it All also comes in four undeniably cool colors like baby blue, light green, pink leopard print, and tan with a palm tree print. The bags retail for just $16, and given how practical they are, they’re a wonderfully versatile investment. You could easily use them for pool essentials, work items, grocery hauls, your pet’s belongings, or snacks for your next picnic.

Aldi Aldi’s Bogg Bag dupe is only available for a limited time, so we recommend you make a beeline to your nearest Aldi as soon as possible! Fingers crossed the attachable accessories like the above cup holder come back in stock!

