Aldi fans know the thrill of discovering a dupe that not only rivals the name-brand version—but actually tastes better and costs less. Whether it’s a nostalgic snack or a high-protein pantry staple, Aldi’s shelves are full of underrated dupes hiding in plain sight.

These are 7 must-try Aldi dupes that prove great taste doesn’t have to come with a big price tag!

Aldi For Kodiak Cakes: Millville Chocolate Chip Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix Aldi's Millville Chocolate Chip Protein Pancake Mix rivals Kodiak's famous high-protein formula at a fraction of the cost. While a box of Kodiak mix goes for $5.99 at Target, this pick is shoppable for just $3.85 at Aldi. Packed, of course, with protein and rich, chocolatey goodness, it’s a relatively savvy choice for health-conscious eaters who still love to have something sweet for breakfast.

Aldi For RX Bar: Elevation Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Maxx Bar Aldi’s Elevation Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Maxx Bar offers the same wholesome ingredients and satisfying taste as an RXBAR, but at an affordable price. They’re perfect for a quick snack or to have as post-workout fuel, and at just $4.85 a box, you can keep feeling confident about your grocery budget.

Aldi For Cinnamon Toast Crunch: Millville Honey Graham Squares Cinnamon Toast Crunch is such a nostalgic cereal, and Aldi surprisingly carries a cheaper dupe for it! The Millville Honey Graham Squares ($2.49) actually make a delightful alternative, delivering a sweet honey flavor and a crunchy texture.

Aldi For Pillsbury: Bake House Creations Jumbo Flaky Biscuits Love a Pillsbury biscuit? Aldi's Bake House Creations Jumbo Flaky Biscuits are just as buttery, flaky, and versatile for any meal. While the Pillsbury Grands are available at Target for $2.99, Aldi’s version costs $1.99. A whole dollar cheaper often doesn't feel like much, but it certainly can add up over time.

Aldi For Poppi: Summit Cherry Lime Flavored Prebiotic Soda You can easily quench your thirst and settle your stomach with Aldi's Summit Cherry Lime Prebiotic Soda, which is a close dupe to popular prebiotic sodas like Poppi or OLIPOP. Bursting with fruity flavors and gut-friendly benefits, this $1.65 soda offers a healthier choice without compromising on taste (or price, since Poppi goes for $2.29 or more per can).

Aldi For Jimmy Dean: Breakfast Best Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Breakfast Sandwich Savory breakfasts are honestly the best, but store-bought options can get expensive fairly fast. Aldi's Breakfast Best Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches (a near-dupe for Jimmy Dean) allow you to start your day right, all while going easy on your wallet. One box includes four sammies and only costs $6.29!

Aldi For Girl Scouts Samoas: Benton's Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies Now, for the best Aldi dupe out there! If you’re a lover of Girl Scout cookies, specifically Samoas, Benton's Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies are pretty much perfect. With some luscious caramel, coconut flakes, and a rich chocolatey coating, you can experience Girl Scout cookie season all year long for just $2.45 a pop, instead of the typical $6 price tag.

