9 New Aldi Alcoholic Drinks That Bring All The Summer Vibes For $15 Or Less

As someone who currently has snow forecasted in their city this weekend, all I’ve been dreaming of is a warm Friday evening where I’m sitting in someone’s backyard sipping on a delicious bev ( alcoholic , of course!) while they chef up some hot dogs for me. Now, don’t get me wrong: Denver’s seen several nearly-scorching days by now, so my taste of summer isn’t entirely spoiled by the approaching snow. Even so, my daydreaming of a new, warmer season continues.

Previewing Aldi ’s latest lineup of alcoholic drinks has only made my daydreams more vivid, and if you're craving hot poolside hangs, picnics in the park, and backyard BBQs just as much as I am, you’re gonna want to take a peek. These 9 Aldi summer drinks all embrace summery flavors for $15 or less and supply you with that perfect buzz you’re searching for to celebrate the season, and, well, not having to wear a million layers outside anymore.

Scroll on for the 9 best new summer drinks you can find at Aldi, all under $15!

Fieldcraft White Peach Strawberry Fruited Seltzer Peach-flavored hard seltzer has no business being that good. This one also carries notes of strawberry for a balanced sip every time! Packing in 6% ABV per can, having just one (ice-cold, of course!) will leave you feeling refreshed and wanting more. Aldi says this $8 pack pairs nicely with everything from goat cheese salad and white pizza to fish tacos and fruit tarts. Yum!

Resting Brunch Face Mango Cocktail A cocktail that requires zero mixing? You can count me in! Like your standard mimosa but with notes of fresh mango, this $6 bottle will definitely go quick if you're sharing it with some pals this summer.

Wicked Grove Blueberry Hard Cider Cider just makes sense in the summertime. This $9 pack's infused with blueberry for such a juicy sip that'll work wonderfully alongside tacos or BBQ. Each can delivers a friendly 5% ABV, too!

Specially Selected Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc Planning a backyard party packed with oysters on the rocks, citrus salad, and grilled veggies? If you weren't, now you are, because this $11 bottle of Sauv Blanc from Aldi pairs impressively with all of the above!

Belluccini Buck’s Fizz Orange Pomegranate Sparkling Cocktail A blend of blood orange, sweet pomegranate, and fizz is what you get with each swig of this sparkling bottled cocktail. Only available at Aldi seasonally, you'll want to snag this $6 pick before it's gone!

Vista Bay Hard Seltzer Punch Variety Pack A variety pack of seltzers like this $13 Aldi option is never a bad idea if you're hosting a group of friends! Plus, each of the punchy flavors included channel summer to a tee. I personally need a sip of the tropical flavor ASAP!

Fieldcraft Mango Dragonfruit Fruited Seltzer This one's loaded with pineapple, mango, and dragon fruit, which'll have you in a summery mood in no time. Aldi says it's a great match for spicy chicken wings, guacamole, sushi, pesto pasta, and grilled seafood in case you're in need of mealtime inspo. Oh yeah, and the pack is just $9!

Zarita Pink Lemonade This $10 alcoholic pink lemonade comes in perhaps the cutest bottle I've seen in a while. Based in wine, it's perfectly zingy and sweet, so much so that it's a perfect match for tacos, salty snacks, and fried chicken!

Wernesgrüner Lemon Radler Radlers are the epitome of the summer season since they're made with some super refreshing citrusy elements. The flavor of this $6 4-pack undeniably hovers around notes of lemon for an adult bev you won't wanna put down – whether you're enjoying it by the pool or at the park.

