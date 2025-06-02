It could just be the Gen Z in me, but I don’t go anywhere without a reliable tote bag – especially in the summertime. Whether I’m hitting Trader Joe’s to stock up on all the latest and greatest products or heading over to a friend’s place to help prep dishes for dinner parties, my tote must be able to (literally) carry the weight of any and all goodies. The most important thing though? It has to be stylish. I simply can’t abandon my personal style in favor of toting around heavy items – sorry!

That’s exactly why I’m heavily eyeing this new tote bag Gap just dropped. Not only is it super cute (it looks so similar to the Trader Joe’s totes that sold out in an instant!), it’s able to handle large loads and even comes with several additional compartments for smaller stuff. We love a practical piece! Oh yeah, it also comes in 14 stunning colorways that will provide a fun pop or blend in seamlessly with your best summer looks.

Scroll on for why this new Gap tote bag is the perfect summer essential and how to shop it for up to 60% off!

Gap Gap Logo Tote Bag in Union Blue

Measuring 14.5 inches tall, 7 inches wide, and 20 inches long, this Gap tote bag can fit a wide variety of hauls, whether it's groceries or workday essentials – yes, even your laptop will fit in it! What I like most about this bag in particular compared to other similar options on the market is that it's made from a soft, overdyed 100% cotton material that is instantly comfy and flexible. Most tote bags I vie for these days are made of thick canvas that can take a while to break in, so having this one ready to carry comfortably is a nice perk! Of course, it's also fitted with sturdy shoulder straps and small side pockets that only add to its practicality for everyday occasions. Plus, it features an embroidered mini Gap logo at the front for added flair! The pricing depends on the color you buy, but the tote starts at just $19!

Gap Gap Logo Tote Bag in White Denim

This $43 colorway is actually made from denim, which could be good if you're hunting for a stiffer tote bag for heavier items. The best part in my opinion is that the white color makes way for all sorts of personalizations if you employ some fabric markers, a bedazzling gun, or even embroidery.

Gap Gap Logo Tote Bag in Pale Banana Yellow To jazz it up even more, I'd definitely customize this Gap tote bag with handmade bag charms, my latest DIY obsession. Plus, how cute is this $37 sunny butter yellow color for summertime?!

Gap Gap Logo Tote Bag in Black

Though there are plenty of bold colors to choose from, Gap also carries more basic hues like this $37 distressed black one, an olive green, and even khaki. No matter which one you snag, they're perfect for pairing with everything.

