'Tis the season for tasty Aldi snacks.

6 Festive New Aldi Finds You Can’t Miss In December

New Aldi Finds December 2025
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith Holser Dec 03, 2025
Meredith Holser
When we think of December, we think of all the delicious sweet treats and savory eats we get to enjoy as the holidays inch closer. Because there's no place like Aldi to stock up on seasonal goodies (not just for Christmas, but all year long!), we tracked down six of the yummiest and most festive finds worth trying before 2025 ends. No matter where this month takes you, we guarantee these new drops will fit right in and please your cravings.

Scroll on to discover 6 can't-miss Aldi finds that just hit stores for December!

Aldi

Shaped appropriately like a Christmas tree, this $7.49 bundle of brioche that just hit the Aldi Finds section is perfect for bringing to any holiday gathering. You could serve it as-is since the loaf is laced with vanilla cream or provide some butter and jam to dress up each pull-apart roll.

Aldi

Why should you have to choose between cinnamon rolls or pancakes for breakfast? This new $1.95 pancake mix makes enjoying the best parts of both foods possible.

Aldi

Christmas pasta? Say less! This new $2.39 bag includes shapes like trees, holly, stars, gifts, and more to elicit all the seasonal vibes. Each pasta shape comes in a different color, too, making each bite festive AF. We recommend throwing some in a hearty pasta dish or into a big steamin' soup.

Aldi

This new $8.99 honey sampler is sure to make the holidays extra sweet – that is, if you choose to keep it for yourself. We only say that because it's perfectly primed to be given as a gift. The presentation and packaging is already so polished, all you'd really need to do is slap a bow on top. Score!

Aldi

Hitting Aldi on December 10, this plant-based almond nog offers a classic seasonal sip without the dairy. Keep an eye out – it's only $3.79.

Aldi

These luscious burrata bites will drop at Aldi on December 17. Easy to freeze then heat up and serve, they're an ideal holiday appetizer because of their crunchy shell and melty cheese center. Delish!

