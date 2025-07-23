Back-to-school has never been better.
9 Must-Have Dorm Decor Finds From Aldi That Won’t Break The Bank
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Decorating a dorm room on a budget? Aldi is here to deck out your space. Though an unexpected decor destination, the beloved grocery chain actually just dropped a lineup of dorm-friendly finds that are equal parts functional, fun, and (most importantly) affordable. From cozy bedding to late night study session essentials, these nine Aldi finds are perfect for first-time college students looking for inexpensive (but still super cute) dorm decor.
Scroll on for the 9 best Aldi finds for dorms and college life!
Aldi
Kirkton House 3-Piece Twin XL Size Bed Sheet Set
These sheets fit perfectly to a dorm bed – plus, they have an undeniably luxe look, thanks to the intricate floral pattern. Pair it with a light blue or white comforter, and you're set!
Aldi
Kirkton House LED Curtain Lights
These leafy lights would make an adorable backdrop to your dorm bed set-up. When lit, they add an extra cozy vibe, ideal for winding down after a long day of classes.
Aldi
Kirkton House Soft & Cozy Royal Plush Throw
For added warmth (and cuteness), toss this throw blanket on top of your bedding – or even take it to the library with you to make exam cram sessions way more bearable.
Aldi
Kirkton House 2-Pack Silky Soft Feel Satin Pillowcase & Eye Mask
To ensure quality shut-eye (so you can ace your classes this year), grab this stunning set of silky pillowcases and an eye mask. The eye mask component is arguably the most crucial element for your dorm, since it blocks out light, helping you drift off peacefully – even if your roommate's staying up late.
Aldi
Live In Style Lilac Puffer Backpack
This adorable backpack is lightweight, which makes it so easy to lug around campus. It's complete with plenty of pockets so you can organize everything from books to pencils.
Aldi
Casalux USB Clamp Light
Clamp lights are so nice to have in your dorm room if you have to stay up reading while your roommate hits the hay. This one emits a warm light that's not too distracting – way better than turning on the Big Light.
Aldi
Easy Home Collapsible Laundry Tote
This laundry tote conveniently folds up when you;'re not using it, helping to save space in your dorm room's closet. When laundry day eventually rolls around, all you have to do is swing this baby over your shoulder and get it done.
Aldi
Live In Style Shower Caddy
A shower caddy like this one is a must if your dorm has shared bathrooms. This one's even better since it's made of a water-resistant fabric! Just pack up your shower routine and conveniently keep it all in one place all semester long.
Aldi
Crofton 4 Compartment Food Container
College will definitely keep you hungry because you'll be walking all over campus. This container makes keeping snacks on-hand at all times super easy – and organized. Think of it as a on-the-go charcuterie board!
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing Aldi finds!