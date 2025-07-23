9 Must-Have Dorm Decor Finds From Aldi That Won’t Break The Bank

Decorating a dorm room on a budget? Aldi is here to deck out your space. Though an unexpected decor destination, the beloved grocery chain actually just dropped a lineup of dorm-friendly finds that are equal parts functional, fun, and (most importantly) affordable. From cozy bedding to late night study session essentials, these nine Aldi finds are perfect for first-time college students looking for inexpensive (but still super cute) dorm decor.

Scroll on for the 9 best Aldi finds for dorms and college life!

Aldi Kirkton House 3-Piece Twin XL Size Bed Sheet Set These sheets fit perfectly to a dorm bed – plus, they have an undeniably luxe look, thanks to the intricate floral pattern. Pair it with a light blue or white comforter, and you're set!

Aldi Kirkton House LED Curtain Lights These leafy lights would make an adorable backdrop to your dorm bed set-up. When lit, they add an extra cozy vibe, ideal for winding down after a long day of classes.

Aldi Kirkton House Soft & Cozy Royal Plush Throw For added warmth (and cuteness), toss this throw blanket on top of your bedding – or even take it to the library with you to make exam cram sessions way more bearable.

Aldi Kirkton House 2-Pack Silky Soft Feel Satin Pillowcase & Eye Mask To ensure quality shut-eye (so you can ace your classes this year), grab this stunning set of silky pillowcases and an eye mask. The eye mask component is arguably the most crucial element for your dorm, since it blocks out light, helping you drift off peacefully – even if your roommate's staying up late.

Aldi Live In Style Lilac Puffer Backpack This adorable backpack is lightweight, which makes it so easy to lug around campus. It's complete with plenty of pockets so you can organize everything from books to pencils.

Aldi Casalux USB Clamp Light Clamp lights are so nice to have in your dorm room if you have to stay up reading while your roommate hits the hay. This one emits a warm light that's not too distracting – way better than turning on the Big Light.

Aldi Easy Home Collapsible Laundry Tote This laundry tote conveniently folds up when you;'re not using it, helping to save space in your dorm room's closet. When laundry day eventually rolls around, all you have to do is swing this baby over your shoulder and get it done.

Aldi Live In Style Shower Caddy A shower caddy like this one is a must if your dorm has shared bathrooms. This one's even better since it's made of a water-resistant fabric! Just pack up your shower routine and conveniently keep it all in one place all semester long.

Aldi Crofton 4 Compartment Food Container College will definitely keep you hungry because you'll be walking all over campus. This container makes keeping snacks on-hand at all times super easy – and organized. Think of it as a on-the-go charcuterie board!

