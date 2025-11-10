Aldi’s Holiday Finds Are Here – 11 You Can’t Miss This Season

Aldi has officially kicked off the holiday season within their Finds aisles. This year’s lineup? It might just be the tastiest and most festive grouping of groceries thus far. From indulgent Christmas treats to giftable sets and advent calendars, Aldi has everything you need to make the season feel merry and bright, all without over-spending. Our fave picks start at just $4.

Here are 11 Aldi holiday finds you won’t want to miss on your next grocery run!

Aldi Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds These roasted almonds are covered in both dark and white chocolate before being tossed in pieces of crushed candy cane to channel a classic flavor combo. They're perfect for snacking on straight out of the bag or setting out on a festive charcuterie spread this season.

Aldi Specially Selected Premium Gingerbread Scones Gingerbread is such an underrated holiday flavor, TBH. While you could be baking up some fresh gingerbread men yourself, finding unique ways to enjoy the sweet-spicy notes is still super fun. Try these $5 glazed scones for a delectable twist on tradition – they'll be perfect for breakfast or midnight snack sessions.

Aldi Choceur Peppermint Clusters You're joking. These clusters look insanely good. Complete with caramel bits thrown in with chocolate cookies, dark chocolate bark, and crushed peppermint, each bite is rich and filled with festive flavors. Your dessert table will never be the same.

Aldi Benton's Dark Chocolate Mini Elisen Gingerbread Cookies Gingerbread gets even better when there's chocolate involved. These $5 dipped cookies are going to be your favorite pairing for all the hot chocolates and teas you enjoy this holiday season.

Aldi Benton's Dark Chocolate Covered Gingerbread Hearts With Fruit Filling Imported from Germany, these delicious heart-shaped gingerbread cookies meet a tasty fruit filling encased in a layer of dark chocolate for added sweetness. Bet you've never tried something like this!

Aldi L'Oven Fresh Marzipan Stollen Bites Ideal for eating alongside some hot coffee or tea, these stollen bites are a holiday must-try, especially if you're burned out on chocolate and gingerbread (but still want something sweet).

Aldi Choceur Tiramisu Holiday Bark Aldi's bark mixes are off the charts this year. This tiramisu-inspired snack jumble features caramel, vanilla cookie pieces, and dark chocolate for a delightful balance. This $4 bag likely won't last long on Aldi shelves (or your own kitchen), so make sure to stock up on several bags if you cross paths this season.

Aldi Priano Traditional Panettone If you know, you know. Panettone is the perfect holiday item to track down at Aldi! Their orange-raisin version costs just $7 and will instantly get you in the holiday mood upon first bite.

Aldi Aldi Tin Candy Filled House This $5 tin would make the ultimate stocking stuffer for Aldi conrnessouirs. It's filled with Christmas-shaped gummies for added sweetness, but (obviously) the best part is that your giftee gets to keep the tin as a keepsake for future holiday gifting or decorating opportunities.

Aldi Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar Count down to Christmas one coffee cup at a time with this new $17 Aldi advent calendar. It comes with 24 "unique coffee experiences" made from 100% Arabica coffee so you (or your gift recipient) can discover your next favorite roast.

Aldi 12 Days Of Beer Advent Calendar Loaded with 12 different beers, this boozy advent calendar is a great grab if you're trying to catch a vibe and find your next favorite bev this season. The set is $22, so each drink is only around $2. Score!

