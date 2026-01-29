From Heart-Shaped Macarons To Cold Brew: 7 New Aldi Finds We’re Obsessing Over This February

To be completely frank, I've somewhat lost sight of the whole “new year, new me” schtick I was supposed to stick to in January, and I have all the new Valentine’s Day treats from the top grocers I write about to blame. From Costco’s heart-shaped macarons to Trader Joe’s chocolate mousse cake, it’s nearly impossible to avoid the foods everyone’s buzzing about.

Right now, Aldi’s aisles are filled with Valentine’s-themed finds that are simply too good to miss. I’m talkin’ patisserie, ice cream, gelato, and so much more. And yes, they're even selling a heart-shaped Le Creuset dupe for $30. But their most recent collection isn’t all sweet treats: Aldi is also leaning into the ‘convenience eating’ lifestyle with a fresh stock of protein-packed snacks and ready-to-drink coffees to keep your energy high as we wave goodbye to winter (thank goodness).

Below, discover the 7 best groceries hitting the Aldi Finds aisle in February, complete with Valentine’s Day goodies and can’t-miss pantry staples!

Aldi Specially Selected Heart Shaped Macarons Hitting Aldi stores on February 4, these heart-shaped macarons are such a bang for your buck because the six-count goes for just $3.89. The pack comes with an even amount of vanilla and raspberry-flavored treats, both of which are perfect for celebrating Valentine's Day with your bestie or boo thang.

Aldi Specially Selected Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli The mozzarella in this heat-and-eat ravioli is smoked, adding some nice depth to its flavor enough to feel like you're dining at a fancy restaurant when you eat it. The recipe also includes soft ricotta, black pepper, and parsley to finish things off deliciously. It'll hit Aldi stores on February 4 for $2.99. Find it in the freezers!

Aldi Sundae Shoppe Italian Gelato Cups Aldi will start selling this duo of cappuccino-inspired gelato cups starting February 4 for $3.99. Gotta love a coffee dessert.

Aldi Sundae Shoppe Strawberry Crunch Bars This kind of treat is exactly what I'm referencing when I said I was falling off the "new year, new me" mindset. Ice cream with a candy coating? Yeah, it's going to get me every time. And the fact that these bars are strawberry flavored makes them all the more perfect for Valentine's Day. The 6-count box is $2.99 and in Aldi right now.

Aldi Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles These stuffed breakfast waffles ($5.95) look insane in the best way possible. They're definitely for those mornings when you can't decide if you're craving something sweet or something savory (me, every day). Luckily, you don't have to choose just one with this brand-new Aldi find. It gets better, though: Each serving has 15 grams of protein and are super easy to prepare with a couple minutes in the microwave. I'm personally marking my calendar for February 11 when these babies officially hit stores.

Aldi New Primal Chicken & Maple Snack Mates New Primal's Snack Mates are another savory-sweet item that's high on my list for my next Aldi run. Their snackable size is ideal for curing my mid-day cravings, all with 7 grams of protein and only 2 grams of natural sugar per serving. The fact that they're shelf-stable, too, means easy storage and a seamless experience if I want to take some fuel on the go. Find them at Aldi now for $5.99.

Aldi Barrissimo Medium Roast Cold Brew You might already be a Barrissimo cold brew devotee. If that's the case, this is the same old flavor you know and love, but Aldi's officially revamped the packaging for a more modern look. And if you're not acquainted, just know the bold and smooth flavors will pair oh-so well with your favorite creamer combo. Either way, the $4.99 bottle is absolutely worth stocking up on this month!

