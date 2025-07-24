Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

These are too good.

10 “Holy Grail” Aldi Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying

Holy Grail ​Aldi Finds
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJul 24, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Whether you’re a Trader Joe’s loyalist or a dedicated Costco shopper, everyone has their go-to items each time they visit. Aldi customers are no exception – and it’s no surprise given the grocer’s stocked to the brim with fun, tasty, and affordable finds. Aldi fans took to the r/Aldi Reddit page to share their “holy grail” finds, AKA the products they buy every single time they go. Take it from the most faithful Aldi fans: these 10 finds are not to be missed.

Scroll on to uncover your next "holy grail" Aldi find!

L'oven Fresh Cinnamon Raisin Mini Bagels

Aldi

L'oven Fresh Cinnamon Raisin Mini Bagels

These mini-sized bagels are great for an easy breakfast or as a nice mid-day snack, likely why they were mentioned several times on the list of "holy grail" Aldi items.

L'oven Fresh Garlic Knots

Aldi

L'oven Fresh Garlic Knots

One shopper cited these frozen garlic knots as one of their absolute faves. “Oh they're so good," they wrote. "I usually buy like 8 bags when I go so I can be stocked up.” These are great for pairing with pasta dishes or even just heating up quickly for a late night snack.

Priano Spinach & Cheese Manicotti

Aldi

Priano Spinach & Cheese Manicotti

Looking for a restaurant-level meal you can grab from the freezer? Look no further than this heat-and-eat manicotti. Packed with spinach and cheese, each bite is nicely balanced and works well with any sauce you want to put it with.

“The spinach and cheese manicotti in the refrigerated section is excellent," one shopper wrote. "I tend to not like most pre-made Italian food and prefer to make everything from scratch, but this is now a staple in my fridge. I usually put homemade sauce and lots of shredded mozzarella on top.”

Se\u00f1or Rico Rice Pudding

Aldi

Señor Rico Rice Pudding

Someone else mentioned these convenient cups of rice pudding as their "holy grail" purchase. Made with real milk and cream and zero artificial ingredients, they make a wholesome snack to pack for kids' lunches and workday meals.

Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Muffins

Aldi

Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Muffins

You can never go wrong with chocolate – one Aldi shopper even said these are the best store-bought muffins they've found. Their advice? "Pop one in the microwave for 20 seconds to warm it and it’s incredible.”

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Toasted Cheese Ravioli

Aldi

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Toasted Cheese Ravioli

This toasted ravioli is an Aldi classic. Loaded up with four kinds of cheese, the exterior of each piece of pasta is exceptionally crispy once it's cooked up.

Choceur Dark Chocolate Almonds

Aldi

Choceur Dark Chocolate Almonds

Another superbly chocolatey find, these sweet almonds have undoubtedly won over the hearts of many Aldi customers.

“That is my holy grail," one person said. "So good that you have to limit yourself or you will eat the whole container in one sitting.”

"I always have some on-hand,” one more shopper commented.

Clancy's White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn

Aldi

Clancy's White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn

If you have a hankering for something crunchy and cheesy from Aldi, this inexpensive big bag of popcorn is for you.

“Until recently, the price for white cheddar popcorn was less than $2 and tastes comparable to name brand to me," one person noted about its value.

“This is a go-to for me,” another shopper said.

Specially Selected Sesame Seed Brioche Buns

Aldi

Specially Selected Sesame Seed Brioche Buns

One Aldi fan said these are "the best buns out there by far," and honestly, we're sold. Ideal for sandwiches and burgers, they're pillowy and ultimately super flavorful, thanks to the abundance of sesame seeds.

Bake Shop Kitchen Sink Cookies

Aldi

Bake Shop Kitchen Sink Cookies

This sweet treat from Aldi has a lil' bit of everything: chocolate chunks, peanut butter chips, white chocolate chips, and coconut. They're practically bursting with flavor, which is likely why shoppers are enamored.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more Aldi finds!

aldigrocery shoppingfrozen mealsdessertfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Instagram
Celebrity Couples

After 2 Years, Travis Kelce Finally Hard Launched Taylor Swift On Instagram

kristin hannah books
Entertainment

The 5 Best Kristin Hannah Books To Read Before You Watch Elle & Dakota Fanning's 'The Nightingale'

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 belly conrad jeremiah
Entertainment

We Finally Know 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Episode Titles

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Cast
Entertainment

Meet The Brand New 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 Cast — Including Your Favorite Internet Boyfriend

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit