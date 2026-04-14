Aldi shoppers are ready and rearing for the return of the legendary Burning Cash Candle, hitting stores on April 15. After selling out in 60 seconds last year, the grocer prompted another limited-time run to (playfully) remind fans of the money they’re ‘burning’ when they’re not shopping at Aldi.

But that’s not the only reason you should run to the store this week—Aldi’s ushering in many more must-have Finds, from new stuffed nachos to protein pudding. I’m personally eyeing the Dutch-inspired spinach and ricotta strudel that’s coming to Aldi later this month (marking my calendar, really).

Below, I’ve rounded up the 8 best new Aldi products you’ll want to snag before April ends.

Aldi Burning Cash Candle Aldi's cheeky Burning Cash Candle will be available on April 15 in stores and online at ALDI.us for $4.99. It's been updated for 2026 with three wicks and instead of the smoky smell last year’s candle carried, the 2026 version is noted as a ‘volcano mist’ scent—which I image to smell similarly to Capri Blue’s popular Volcano profile. The April 15 launch is expected to be in high-demand after last year's launch sold out in just 60 seconds. Make sure to snag it before it disappears for another year.

Aldi Park Street Deli Vanilla Protein Pudding This protein pudding is tiny but mighty, packing in 15 grams of protein and 120 calories per serving. It's naturally-flavored, too, so you can get your sweet fix without worrying about fillers and icky aftertastes. Also available in chocolate for $1.55 each, this new Aldi item makes a great breakfast prep hack since you don't have to cook anything.

Aldi Casa Mamita Queso Stuffed Nachos Yeah, I definitely have to buy three boxes of these stuffed nachos. Each breaded nacho is loaded with a cheesy queso filling for some nice textural contrast and a burst of flavor once you bite into it. They crisp up perfectly in the air fryer so you can get your hands on a savory mid-day snack or late-night munchie with ease. Find the box in Aldi's freezers while supplies last for $4.29.

Aldi Poppi Doc Pop Mini Cans Aldi is currently carrying several flavors of prebiotic Poppi in these adorable mini (7.5-ounce) cans for just $8.98 per 6-count. This particular one takes notes from your typical Dr. Pepper so you can enjoy familiar flavors and sweetness—without loading up on processed sugar. Track the pack down at Aldi this month before it's too late.

Aldi LesserEvil Blazin Hot Cheezmos Delivering the ultimate crunch with a hefty side of spice, these cheesy corn puffs are formulated with clean ingredients like avocado oil and organic milled corn for a wholesome snack. Find them at Aldi for a limited time for $3.69 a bag.

Aldi Barissimo Chocolate Coconut Coffee The packaging of this coffee alone is just the dose of summertime escapism I need. Naturally and artificially flavored with notes of chocolate and coconut, every sip feels vacation-worthy, even if there's no grand getaway on your books. Find this new pick at Aldi for $6.69 while supplies last.

Aldi Sundae Shoppe Mango with Chili Lime Fruit Bars I grew up gobbling down chamoy-covered fruit lollipops, which is why I'm especially stoked to try these new frozen bars from Aldi. The mango base features a chili-lime coating reminiscent of my go-to childhood treat, which will be undoubtedly refreshing in the summery heat. These will officially hit Aldi stores on April 22 for $3.79 a box!

Aldi Deutsche Küche Spinach & Ricotta Strudel Tasty spinach and creamy, cheesy ricotta in a bready strudel dough sounds like pure heaven to me. Hitting Aldi stores on April 29 alongside a slew of other Dutch-inspired groceries, this heat-and-eat snack would be so perfect if you're hosting a party at home. Find it when it comes to Aldi this April for $4.49.

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