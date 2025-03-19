12 Must-Have Aldi Finds That Shoppers Swear By

Aldi fans know that the best grocery finds don’t just sit on shelves – they fly off them. From cult-favorite snacks to frozen food staples, Aldi shoppers are always raving about these 12 must-have items that keep their carts (and bellies) full! We took a scroll down r/Aldi on Reddit to find only the best grocery picks Aldi regulars love. Whether you're an Aldi regular or a curious first-timer, these finds are the ones people truly swear by.

Scroll on to discover the top 12 Aldi products shoppers go crazy for!

Reddit Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Prepped with just water, this frozen mac has stolen the hearts of many Aldi shoppers. "I loooove this," one fan wrote on Reddit. "I gotta stop buying it because I eat the whole box. 😂"

Reddit Aldi Specially Selected Ice Cream Aldi's ice creams truly cannot be beat. With flavors like Dulce de Leche and Strawberry Cheesecake, they've got something for every kind of sweet tooth! "The high-quality of the ice cream was so satisfying that I was good after a few bites, so the pint will last me a while," one Redditor wrote in a review. "Highly recommended if you guys see it." "All the Specially Selected items are fantastic," another user chimed in.

Reddit Burman's Chicken Dipping Sauce Heralded as a dupe for Chick-fil-A's famous sauce, Aldi shoppers have totally hit the jackpot with this bottled find. "I feel like it's not as sweet, but it definitely tastes like the other sauce," one Aldi fan noted. "I liked it better than the real chick fil a sauce," one user concluded. "Some people seem to hate it though so I guess it's something you just gotta try for yourself."

Reddit Park Street Deli Chickpea Salad With a medley of chickpeas, edamame, cranberries, carrots, and bell peppers, this is one healthy find you can get from Aldi. One shopper said that it carries a "light tanginess, good texture and flavor!" "Love love love this," another fan said. One Aldi shopper even offered up an easy lunch recipe using this product: "This is one of my favorite things to get at Aldi. I mixed it with the antipasti olive mix, tomatoes, usually grape or cherry, some croutons, and a little creamy Caesar dressing. It makes for a tasty lunch."

Reddit Clancy's Cuban Sandwich Kettle Chips Flavored like an authentic Cuban sammie, these kettle chips from Aldi are definitely not to be missed! "I wait all year for these cuban sandwich chips," one person wrote. "I just bought a bag and am obsessed!" another user agreed. "I may have to grab a few more to hold me over."



Reddit Specially Selected Coconut Crusted Flounder Ooh, we love an easy dinner find! This flounder crusted with coconut also comes out so tasty in the air fryer, per Aldi shoppers. "We have the coconut and macadamia in our freezer for a quick easy dinner with veggies and rice! Love them," one Redditor said. "Yesss, I love these!" another person commented. "I just tried the tortilla-crusted one too and had the same great results."

Reddit Park Stree t Deli Dill Dip For a nice snack, Aldi shoppers swear by this dill-y dip. It's light, creamy, and flavorful, so it can go with a wide variety of different pairings. "Picked this up on my last trip, I’ve been eating it with tinned fish!" one Redditor said. "I like it with pumpernickle bagels, great with any kind of chip, even veggie dip with baby carrots and cukes and red peppers," another person offered. "My family uses it on wraps and sandwiches," one more user commented. "Pretty much anywhere you would think to put a creamy ranch condiment or a pickle flavor - it seems like they appreciate it mostly with turkey, but I like it with pan fried tofu!"

Reddit Season's Choice Tempura Crinkle-Cut Zucchini & Carrot Coins These frozen bags of tempura veggies from Aldi make a great starter or side for an upscale-feeling dinner right at home! Just a bit in the air fryer, and they come out deliciously golden and crispy. "Bought the zucchini hoping that they’d be similar to Carrabba’s fried zucchini. Different breading but really tasty," one Redditor reported. "The sauce I made was: Greek yogurt, avocado mayo, fresh dill, fresh garlic, onion powder and a little bit of salt. They were gone in minutes." "Eating the carrot and the shrimp for lunch as I write this!" another user said. "SO good. Going to go back to get another bag to stock up."

Reddit Emporium Selection Cranberry White Cheddar Cheese Aldi shoppers of all kinds agree that this cheese is a great affordable gourmet option for cooking, charcuterie boards, and snacking sessions. "You can make a beautiful board for next to nothing," one person said. "This one is so amazing!" someone said about this cranberry-tinged cheddar. "Their garlic and herb goat cheese is a staple in my bi-weekly grocery shopping visit," another user offered. "Great in eggs, couscous, and orzo, and on steamed vegetables."

Reddit Benton's Aussie Style Wafer Cookies Finally, some sweets! These wafer cookies that resemble Australian TimTams are beloved by the Aldi community. They're a must-try for cookie lovers of any kind! "I got some and they are simply delicious!" one person exclaimed. "They are so rich and delicious!" another agreed. "Grabbed two packs of chocolate the other day!" one more Redditor noted.

Reddit Elevation Protein Puffs With 42 grams of protein per bag, these crunchy puffs are a great work snack. Though they have gotten mixed reviews from Aldi shoppers, you simply need to try 'em for yourself. "They're not bad especially for high protein, low cal," one person said. "I keep these around as my only real snack like thing on an aggressive cut," one dieter mentioned. "They’re great for that."

Reddit Simply Nature Chickpea Rotini For a different kind of protein boost, this chickpea pasta with 12 grams of protein per serving is widely known as a great pantry staple from Aldi. You can use it for an easy pasta dish for dinner or pasta salad for lunch! "I love these and the Aldi protein wraps," one user commented.

