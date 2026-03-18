7 New Aldi Finds You Can’t Miss In March (Before They’re Gone)

Seasoned shoppers know the Aldi Finds aisle waits for no one. One day, all the best items are in stock, and the next, they’ve completely disappeared. This March, the "Aisle of Shame" has totally leveled up. Aldi’s packed it to the brim with everything from Easter candy to fancy dinner staples. We've rounded up the seven best things to buy at Aldi this month, though you’ll want to move fast—once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.

ICYMI: Aldi’s first March drop includes more can’t-miss items, from Nashville hot chicken chips to carrot cake pancakes

Scroll on to see the 7 best new Aldi Finds worth adding to your cart this March.

Aldi Benton's Apricot Puff Pastry Squares These puff pastry-inspired cookies boast a dollop of apricot filling that provides the perfect contrast to the flaky, buttery dough. We highly recommend enjoying a few alongside some hot tea or coffee before spring really starts to heat up. Find the bag for $3.29 at Aldi while supplies last.

Aldi Emporium Selection Aged English Cheddar Creamy Cheese Oh, this find would be such a cute addition to any Easter charcuterie board. The egg-shaped English cheddar is creamy and smooth, so you can easily pair it with everything from crackers to dried fruit. Find it for a limited time this month for just $3.99.

Aldi Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Eggs Aldi shoppers are currently obsessing over these truffle eggs. Complete with flavors like strawberry-rhubarb, raspberry, chocolate mousse, and salted caramel, the $3.99 box has just enough variety to please the whole fam this Easter—though you'll definitely want to scoop one (or two!) up before then since the boxes are going fast.

Aldi Fishwife Albacore Tuna in Spicy Olive Oil Oooh, Fishwife has officially landed at Aldi. The cult-favorite tinned fish brand has a couple options stocked for the month of March, including this limited-time tuna that sits in a scrumptious spicy olive oil. One tin goes for $6.99 and is ideal for a quick savory snack with some chips or as a convenient lunch piled onto your favorite bread.

Aldi Specially Selected Wagyu Ground Beef This pound of Wagyu beef only costs $4.99—believe it! That's the sheer power of Aldi. Bringing rich, high-quality flavors to your plate, its ground format makes it easy to customize. Turn it into homemade burger patties, meatballs, and more. For that price, you just can't miss this limited-time find.

Aldi Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Pizza Ring If only this pizza ring was proposal-worthy! But alas, it's not that kind of ring... unfortunately. On the flip side, it is perfect for sharing with your favorite people. Featuring a pepperoni-cheese blend housed inside a circular, pull-apart crust, this $4.99 find also comes with marinara sauce for easy dipping. Gather 'round the table and get ready to have your hands covered in sauce.

Aldi Specially Selected Dill Pickle Ranch Crispy Stuffed Shrimp Dill pickle, ranch, and shrimp?! Now this is a treat. Loaded with a dilly filling, these butterfly shrimps get nice and crispy when air fried or baked. They'd be such a stunning appetizer for game days, movie nights, and beyond. Stock up for $5.99 a box before they leave Aldi's aisles.

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