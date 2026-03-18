Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Truffle eggs, Fishwife tinned tuna, and $5 Wagyu beef are just a few new arrivals we're most excited about.

7 New Aldi Finds You Can’t Miss In March (Before They’re Gone)

New Aldi Finds March 2026
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 18, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Seasoned shoppers know the Aldi Finds aisle waits for no one. One day, all the best items are in stock, and the next, they’ve completely disappeared. This March, the "Aisle of Shame" has totally leveled up. Aldi’s packed it to the brim with everything from Easter candy to fancy dinner staples. We've rounded up the seven best things to buy at Aldi this month, though you’ll want to move fast—once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.

ICYMI: Aldi’s first March drop includes more can’t-miss items, from Nashville hot chicken chips to carrot cake pancakes

Scroll on to see the 7 best new Aldi Finds worth adding to your cart this March.

Benton's Apricot Puff Pastry Squares

Aldi

Benton's Apricot Puff Pastry Squares

These puff pastry-inspired cookies boast a dollop of apricot filling that provides the perfect contrast to the flaky, buttery dough. We highly recommend enjoying a few alongside some hot tea or coffee before spring really starts to heat up. Find the bag for $3.29 at Aldi while supplies last.

Emporium Selection Aged English Cheddar Creamy Cheese

Aldi

Emporium Selection Aged English Cheddar Creamy Cheese

Oh, this find would be such a cute addition to any Easter charcuterie board. The egg-shaped English cheddar is creamy and smooth, so you can easily pair it with everything from crackers to dried fruit. Find it for a limited time this month for just $3.99.

Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Eggs

Aldi

Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Eggs

Aldi shoppers are currently obsessing over these truffle eggs. Complete with flavors like strawberry-rhubarb, raspberry, chocolate mousse, and salted caramel, the $3.99 box has just enough variety to please the whole fam this Easter—though you'll definitely want to scoop one (or two!) up before then since the boxes are going fast.

\u200bFishwife Albacore Tuna in Spicy Olive Oil

Aldi

Fishwife Albacore Tuna in Spicy Olive Oil

Oooh, Fishwife has officially landed at Aldi. The cult-favorite tinned fish brand has a couple options stocked for the month of March, including this limited-time tuna that sits in a scrumptious spicy olive oil. One tin goes for $6.99 and is ideal for a quick savory snack with some chips or as a convenient lunch piled onto your favorite bread.

Specially Selected Wagyu Ground Beef

Aldi

Specially Selected Wagyu Ground Beef

This pound of Wagyu beef only costs $4.99—believe it! That's the sheer power of Aldi. Bringing rich, high-quality flavors to your plate, its ground format makes it easy to customize. Turn it into homemade burger patties, meatballs, and more. For that price, you just can't miss this limited-time find.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Pizza Ring

Aldi

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Pizza Ring

If only this pizza ring was proposal-worthy! But alas, it's not that kind of ring... unfortunately. On the flip side, it is perfect for sharing with your favorite people. Featuring a pepperoni-cheese blend housed inside a circular, pull-apart crust, this $4.99 find also comes with marinara sauce for easy dipping. Gather 'round the table and get ready to have your hands covered in sauce.

Specially Selected Dill Pickle Ranch Crispy Stuffed Shrimp

Aldi

Specially Selected Dill Pickle Ranch Crispy Stuffed Shrimp

Dill pickle, ranch, and shrimp?! Now this is a treat. Loaded with a dilly filling, these butterfly shrimps get nice and crispy when air fried or baked. They'd be such a stunning appetizer for game days, movie nights, and beyond. Stock up for $5.99 a box before they leave Aldi's aisles.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more of the best Aldi finds hitting shelves every month!

food newsaldialdi new itemsgroceriesgrocery shoppingfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

zendaya the drama premiere 2015 oscars dress vivienne westwood law roach
Red Carpet

Zendaya Just Wore Her 2015 Oscars Dress for 'The Drama' Premiere After "Outrageously Offensive" Controversy

spider man brand new day trailer
Movies

Zendaya's Got a Brand New BF in the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Trailer

monica death y: marshals kayce dutton
TV

Taylor Sheridan's 'Y: Marshals' Just Killed Off Another Dutton

​Dairy Queen Free Cone Day 2026 Is Thursday, March 19
Food News & Menu Updates

Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day Returns March 19: Here’s The Full Scoop

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit