Aldi’s latest lineup of new grocery finds for March is loaded with limited-edition items that are definitely worth checking out before they vanish for the season. Some of this month’s best finds feel like high-end groceries you’d find anywhere else but Aldi—but they’re actually available at the budget grocer right now for $6.99 or less.

Aldi just stocked up on Nashville Hot Chicken kettle chips for the snack aficionados, Dubai chocolate spread for the sweet tooths, and even a delish carrot cake-inspired pancake mix as all the Easter goodies roll in.

These are the 8 must-buy items hitting Aldi shelves this week. Don't miss them before March ends!

Aldi Clancy's Gluten Free Nashville Hot Chicken Flavored Kettle Chips Inspired by the heat of Nashville hot chicken, these gluten-free chips pack a spicy punch. They're definitely going to hit different as a side for your lunchtime sub sandwich. Find them at Aldi now for a limited time for $2.19 a bag.

Aldi Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Macaroni Cheese Deli Pizza This new heat-and-eat pizza combines two of the best 'munchies' around: cheese pizza and mac and cheese. The result is a melty, gooey, savory meal that's downright perfect for some Friday night indulgence. Simply pop on a movie and snack away. Snag it for $6.99 while it's still in stores.

Aldi Journey To India Chicken Tikka Samosas These bite-sized samosas are packed with a chicken tikka filling, so when air fried, the inside turns super succulent and the outside becomes satisfyingly crunchy. You get to enjoy the textural contrast even further, thanks to the included tamarind dipping sauce. This Aldi find is sounding like something you could find at your local Indian takeout spot—except it's just $3.99 for the box

Aldi PurAqua Lime Mint Flavored Electrolyte Sparkling Water This sparkling water is formulated with electrolytes to help you recover from hot spring days or long workouts. It comes in several different flavors at Aldi right now for $2.55, which gets you four 12-ounce cans. What a deal!

Aldi Savoritz Nordic Sourdough Sea Salt Crackers Complete with superior 'crunch factor,' these sourdough crackers are prime for putting onto your next charcuterie board. We think they'd also taste sublime with a pimento cheese spread. They're subtly salty, so you could easily pair them with a sweeter spread, like fig jam. Find the bag for $3.65 at Aldi now.

@aldiusa Mattigan's Dubai Style Chocolate Spread Most Dubai-style spreads on the market omit the chocolate, which is why we're practically sprinting to snag this latest Aldi find. It comes with a pistachio cream that's then swirled with a chocolate-hazelnut cream and tiny bits of kataifi for added crunch. Though it looks quite tempting to eat straight from the jar with a spoon, it'd also be perfect for bagels, toasts, or even stuffed dates. And for just $5.99?! We're drooling already.

Aldi Breakfast Best Sausage & Gravy Biscuit Bites Hitting Aldi stores on March 11, these breakfast bites feature a sausage and gravy filling that's wrapped inside a biscuit crust. They heat up quickly in the air fryer, offering a super easy savory option for busy mornings. The box will be available in the freezer aisle for $4.79.

Aldi Millville Carrot Cake Pancake Mix Available starting March 18, this pancake mix creates some pretty fluffy and bodacious pancakes filled with carrot cake flavor. They don't require any extra fuss to make since all you have to do is add water and cook 'em up. Plus, the $3.99 box comes with a cream cheese icing to really finish off the indulgence factor. We'll definitely be adding this to our cart once it hits shelves later this month.

