Aldi’s post-holiday grocery restock is anything but boring. This week, their Finds aisle is focused on healthy eating essentials that look fancy, but are actually quite cost-effective. In fact, some of your go-to Aldi products might look a little different during your next trip – the grocer is rolling out more fresh, rebranded items as we settle into 2026! Leading the charge is a stunning suite of new health-focused beverages and frozen essentials that make meal prep unbelievably easy (and affordable). Aldi’s January 2026 drop is already proving that you don't have to break your New Year's budget to live luxuriously.

Scroll on to discover the top 8 Aldi Finds worth adding to your cart this month before they sell out!

Aldi Clancy's Lentil Loops These baked lentil loops are like a healthier version of onion ring chips. Made with pure lentils and flavored with sour cream and onion, each serving delivers 4 grams of protein to make snack time better for you. Featuring Aldi's fresh rebranded packaging, make sure you don't miss these this month.

Aldi Kirkwood Mediterranean Style Chicken Patties These Mediterranean diet-approved chicken patties are perfect for concocting a quick, healthy lunch or dinner right at home. They just hit Aldi shelves for January and boast a whopping 25 grams of protein per serving. Delish!

Aldi Specially Selected Champagne Sauce Scallops These heat-and-eat scallops in a champagne sauce are getting rave reviews from Aldi shoppers, so they're sure to disappear from the freezers fast. The bag costs $8, but one bite will make you feel like you're eating a meal worth hundreds.

Aldi Bare Bones Beef Flavored Instant Bone Broth Sticks These innovative, new-to-Aldi bone broth sticks can be used for soup broth, as a meat marinade, or even a simple drink mix that delivers 10 grams of protein and 5 grams of collagen. One $5 pack includes four individual sticks. Find 'em at Aldi before the health nuts sell them out!

Aldi Specially Selected Ready To Roast Mediterranean Vegetables These veggies are pre-chopped and pre-seasoned, so all you have to do to enjoy them is throw some on a pan and roast in the oven for a little while. This particular mix is Mediterranean-style. They make an ideal pairing with grain bowls or some simple protein like roasted chicken. Oh yeah, and the bag is only $3.

Aldi PurAqua White Peach Strawberry Collagen Sticks Lovers of yummy little drinks are going to adore Aldi's latest grocery drop since it's jam-packed with deliciously healthy drink mixes and canned sips. First up are these collagen drink mix sticks. Not only do they feature a tasty white peach and strawberry flavor, but one serving contains 5 grams of protein and collagen to support healthy nails, skin, hair, gut, and bones.

Aldi PurAqua Triple Berry Flavored Electrolyte Sparkling Water Whoever thought of making this sparkling water with electrolytes in the formula is a freaking genius. Plus, this iteration has zero calories and zero sugar, making it way easier to sip on regularly. Not to mention that this rebranded PurAqua packaging is downright adorable!

Aldi Summit Popz Strawberry Lemon Flavored Prebiotic Soda Aldi's prebiotic soda is so scrumptious, and now, there are even more new flavors on shelves. We hope this strawberry-lemon flavor sticks around for a while because it seems perfect for summer sippin'.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more of the best Aldi finds as they hit shelves each month!

This post has been updated.