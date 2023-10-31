What Selena Gomez Is Actually Like Behind The Scenes
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Disney Channel fashion has been cemented in pop culture history forever. Shows like Lizzie McGuire, Hannah Montana, and Wizards of Waverly Place dressed their leads in a variety of layers, colors, and patterns (all in the same outfit, mind you), and something about the 'fits were both desirable and somewhat confusing — who needs three shirts, a dress, a vest, and gloves?! For Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, however, costume designer Mona May (who also designed the Clueless costumes!!) took a different approach, with the help of Selena Gomez. And the process ended up revealing a lot about the actress.
Selena Gomez as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie.
Image via Disney Channel/YouTube
"[The film] was a challenging project because we were shooting in Puerto Rico, so it was very hot and humid there," she tells me over Zoom. "It was challenging too because they wore one costume for a long time, too." The costumes she designed for Selena Gomez' Alex Russo, David Henrie's Justin, and Jake T. Austin's Max had to be comfortable, but because of the environment it also had to be something they could sweat in without any issues. Plus, she needed to be able to replicate it. While the final product ended up being very memorable (The silhouette! The bold purple!), Mona's favorite part was collaborating with Selena Gomez.
Since Selena is "very intuitive about her characters and what she likes to wear," it made working on the film more fun. It also provided another window into what the character needed since Selena knew Alex so well.
"We had to be in the jungle and the landscape was not forgiving for a lot of stuff, and she had to wear the spandex suits and different things," Mona continues. "But I think I'm lucky to work with these amazing women who are true artists and really get into the collaboration with the costume designer. 'What works for the character?' 'What are the colors that are right for me?'"
Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building.
Image via Craig Blakenhorn/Hulu
Only Murders In The Building costume designer Dana Covarrubias also tells me about Selena Gomez' collaborative nature during our interview, and about how that influenced Selena's first fitting for Mabel Mora. Before deciding on the iconic marigold and red color palette from the first season (and the beanie + fur jacket + headphones combo), Dana and Selena spent time figuring out exactly what Mabel's aesthetic would be.
"It's funny, in the very first fitting, I would say that we were really trying to figure out who [Selena's character Mabel] was," Dana says in our interview. "We almost went way more baggy and ripped up t-shirts, and it was a little more punk rock."
However, they ended up finding a more cosmopolitan aesthetic that still has a little bit of edge, but relies on basic staples and fun accessories. "She loves the cozy stuff," Dana continues. "She just loves being cozy. So I think any of the stuff that's the oversized sweaters and the soft knit pants. The softer something is, she's like, 'Yes.'"
Selena's attention to detail, and her intuition, are the beating heart of all her characters. We can totally feel the intention she shows behind the scenes in everything she does, whether we're watching her onscreen or trying out her newest Rare Beauty product. It's just one reason we love her so much!
Which Selena Gomez character — and costume — is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!
Lead image via Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!