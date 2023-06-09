Selena Gomez's Latest TikTok Proves She's Just Like Us
Hot girl summer is upon us, and we're looking to ladies like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Lizzo for fashion and beauty inspo — not to mention advice in general. One of the most fun parts of embracing a hot girl summer is not taking yourself too seriously, and Selena does just that in one of her recent TikToks.
Selena Gomez' TikTok Is Totally Relatable
The struggle man lol
In the clip, Selena and her friends are sitting on a soccer field watching the team play. "I'm single!" Selena calls to the players. "I'm just a little high maintenance but I'll love you *so* much."
The video, which is captioned "The struggle man lol," has gotten nearly six million likes in under 24 hours.
Selena's relationship status has been the topic of headlines since she started dating Justin Bieber in 2011 (they were together until 2018). But the singer and Only Murders in the Buildingactress has been open about her search for love, and in the meantime, she makes funny videos about looking for a crushorhow to meet new people.
"One reason I'm really excited to host SNL is because I'm single and I've heard that SNL is a great place to find romance," she joked when she hosted the late night show in May of 2022. "I would like to say that I'm looking for my soulmate, but at this point I will take anyone."
After Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married in the fall of 2018, Selena released her latest album Rare in 2020. Of all the songs, "Lose You To Love Me" hit fans the hardest. The song chronicles how the loss of the relationship allowed Selena to grow — and to love herself better than she had before.
"I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing," she says in her Apple TV+ doc, My Mind and Me. "But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me."
