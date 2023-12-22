Ryan Murphy Just Dropped A Tantalizing Teaser For "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans"
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Ryan Murphy knows how to create exciting shows that are full of exciting twists — hello American Horror Story — but the new teaser trailer for Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans may be the most tantalizing series yet. Based on the promo image alone, viewers can expect to see something that makes the Real Housewives feuds look like petty banter. Just thinking about the details of the show is making us equally hot and cold.
Here's everything we know about Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans.
What's the premise of "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans?"
According to Variety, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans shows the feud that occurs between Truman Capote and influential women he surrounds himself with. In a harsh betrayal, Capote writes a scathing exposé called La Côte Basque, 1965” that has damning effects.
We predict there's going to be a lot of sex, money and other salacious activity involved in this series.
Who's the cast?
Viewers are in for a treat because Ryan Murphy has tapped an all-star cast to lead Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans. We'll be seeing the following:
- Tom Hollander as Truman Capote
- Naomi Watts as Babe Paley
- Treat Williams as TV Exec William Paley, Babe Paley's husband
- Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest
- Diane Lane as Slim Keith
- Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson
- Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwell
- Demi Moore as Ann Woodward
Where does the series take place?
Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans takes place in the socialite capital of the world — New York.
When can viewers start streaming "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans?"
Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans premieres on FX January 31, 2024 and can be streamed on Hulu on February 1, 2024.
How many episodes will be available to watch?
There will be 8 episodes.
Is "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans" a new show?
As reported by Variety, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans is actually the second part of Murphy's Feud "anthology series." Season 1 centered the intense feud between starlets Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) during the '60s.
Watch The Trailer For "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans"
FX Networks just shared a teaser trailer for Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, and we already can't get enough of it!
What do you think about Ryan Murphy's teaser trailer for Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans?
