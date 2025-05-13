Disney Fans, Rejoice! Here’s All The Exciting TV News They Dropped At The Upfronts.

You've got CinemaCon, you've got Comic Con, and then you've got Upfronts. We got a seat at Disney's Upfront presentation for their upcoming year of television and I'm bringing you along with me. Whether you're a Star Wars, Disney princess, or Marvel fan, you're going to want to tune in.

The very first thing was Mickey Mouse serving as drum major and kicking off the presentation with a literal bang hello. Then Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley came out to introduce Bob Iger! But that was only the beginning.

Here's everything coming to Disney TV.

The first montage was all about telling strong stories that matter, with glitter graphics, lights, and y'all — I'm a 90s baby who grew up on Disney princess movies I'm not afraid to admit I got full body chills. But those quickly turned into giggles when Eli and Peyton Manning came out to do a sing-a-long — with Sheryl Lee Ralph! Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin showed up to chat all things Only Murder in the Building season 5. They basically gave us a whole stand up comedy routine.

We also got a new trailer for The Bear season 4 (just for the people IRL until it drops on YouTube!). But to no one's surprise, it's got everything we love about the show. Relationship and restaurant drama are aplenty, but one thing's for sure: no one is alone. The man himself, Ryan Seacrest, came to chat ABC specials like the Oscars and the Grammys (and I can't help but shoutout the fact Sabrina Carpenter was the face of the Grammys onscreen).

For anyone who loves all things sports, Vibe Check is coming to ESPN to center female voices in sports. IT'S ABOUT TIME! Then my Once Upon a Time heart nearly exploded when Ginnifer Goodwin came onstage with Auli’i Cravalho to talk about Zootopia 2 (which is confirmed to be coming this fall hello) and Moana 2, and all the movies available on Disney+.

And then it was time for the Star Wars part of the presentation which had me locked in. All our favorite droids and Chewbacca came onstage along with The Mandalorian before Darth Vader and the stormtroppers came out. Diego Luna from Andor and Hayden Christensen (who played Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy and Ahsoka) came out to chat all things Star Wars and I nearly cried. Listen, I'm a sucker for a montage with good music. The presentation moved seamlessly into FX and Ryan Murphy's The Beauty and All's Fair. But when Peyton and Eli Manning came back to talk ESPN College Football, Glen Powell came out (playing the cowbell might I add) to talk about Chad Powers.

Marvel Television brought us into the world of Daredevil: Born Again (and confirm Krysten Ritter is returning as Jessica Jones) as well as Wonder Man with Ben Kingsley. Disney went all out to show us a look at Alien Earth before Jimmy Kimmel took to the stage to talk about ABC Television. What a show!

