Travis Kelce Makes Sinister Acting Debut In Ryan Murphy's "Grotesquerie" Teaser
I love keeping up with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, but I also love learning new tidbits about him outside of their whirlwind romance. From his hilarious podcast to his golden retriever personality, Travis is truly one-of-a-kind!
But, what's really setting my heart ablaze about the man at the moment? Hushed tone: He's joining Ryan Murphy's universe in Murphy's upcoming show, Grotesquerie! Say what you want about the nature of his shows, but Ryan Murphy has an eye for casting people perfectly in all of his series, so I expect nothing but great things from Travis. Here's everything we know about the upcoming series so far!
What is Ryan Murphy's new TV show?
Brace yourselves because Grotesquerie will be coming to a TV near you! Leave it to Ryan Murphy to come up with a series name that's equally disturbing and enthralling. If you hear someone's teeth and bones quivering, it's mine.
Vulturereports that this is a horror show that's "outside of the American Horror Story umbrella." Based on the name alone, I can imagine that a grotesque form of horror will be introduced in the series and it'll have Ryan Murphy's signature twist on it.
Who is starring in "Grotesquerie"?
- Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon
- Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon
- Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon
- Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd
- Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan
- Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie
Travis Kelce's role has yet to be revealed, but we can imagine he's going to play a significant part (via FX)!
What will "Grotesquerie" be about?
According to Deadline, Grotesquerie is about Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) and her determination to solve recurring crimes in the place she calls home. On top of feeling plagued by what's happening in her community, she's dealing with friction in her personal life.
Nevertheless, Tryon starts working with Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond) to see if they can uncover what feels like an otherworldly plot. The problem is that they may be in over their heads as evil begins to show its horrifying face.
Who shared the news that Travis Kelce will be starring in Grotesquerie?
According to Variety, Niecy Nash-Betts excitedly shared the news on Instagram! She says, "Guys, guess who I'm working with on Grotesquerie" before Travis steps into view.
They seem to be excited to work together which can only mean that their chemistry onscreen will translate beautifully. I love this for everyone involved!
Is "Grotesquerie" Travis Kelce's first acting role?
Variety reports that this is Travis Kelce's first major role, and I just know he's going to give it his all. I mean, we've seen him go from raging on the football field to frolicking around with Taylor Swift — we know this man has range! We don't know anything about his character yet, but I can't wait to learn more!
Is there a release date for "Grotesquerie"?
Grotesquerie is coming to our TV screens on September 25 — that's two days after fall! You'll be able to watch new episodes at 10 p.m. every Wednesday on FX. If you prefer to stream it, you can catch episodes the next day on Hulu (via Deadline).
Watch The Official Teaser Trailer For "Grotesquerie"
What kind of character do you think Travis Kelce will play in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie? Let us know in the comments!
