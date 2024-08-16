Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

best places to travel in october
Travel

The Best Places To Travel In October For A Scenic Escape

Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin
Celebrity News

Dakota Johnson Quickly Denies Chris Martin Breakup Rumors

Ann Taylor Fall Dresses
Trends and Inspo

13 Luxe Ann Taylor Fall Dresses For An Easy One-And-Done Outfit

lip liner
Makeup

After Searching For The Perfect Lip Liner For Years, Here Are My 8 Faves

Breakfast Meal Prep
Recipes

18 Easy Breakfast Meal Prep Recipes That Save Busy Weekdays

target fall dresses
Trends and Inspo

11 Flattering Target Fall Dresses To Welcome Your Fave Season

dorm room recipes for college students
Recipes

32 Easy College Meals You Can Make In Your Dorm Room

Trending Stories

travel
Travel

The Best Places To Travel In October For A Scenic Escape

celebrity couples
Celebrity News

Dakota Johnson Quickly Denies Chris Martin Breakup Rumors

style
Trends and Inspo

13 Luxe Ann Taylor Fall Dresses For An Easy One-And-Done Outfit

makeup
Makeup

After Searching For The Perfect Lip Liner For Years, Here Are My 8 Faves