Hulu's New Ryan Murphy Show Will Fill The 'Suits' Void — Here's When You Can Watch It

alls fair ryan murphy show hulu
Disney/Ser Baffo
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Oct 08, 2025
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

Ryan Murphy fans listen up! Even if you're not into the horror of it all (meaning you didn't binge Grotesquerie but are looking forward to American Love Story), there's a brand new show called All's Fair coming out this year you absolutely need to tune into. And it's led by Kim Kardashian. It's steamy, empowering, and very bold.

Here's everything you need to know about All's Fair, coming to FX and Hulu in 2025.

Is All's Fair out yet?

All's Fair hasn't dropped yet, but we finally know when it's coming! The show will premiere on November 4, 2025. Mark your calendars!

Where can I watch All's Fair?

All's Fair is coming to Hulu in the fall of 2025.

What is the new series with Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian?

alls fair hulu

Hulu

All's Fair is about a team of female divorce attorneys who ditch their firm to start their own. And according to the official logline, they're "fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated." As they "navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks," these ladies "don’t just play the game—they change it."

It's giving the high profile drama of Suits with the bold and empowering edge of Legally Blonde and I'm here for it!

Why did Halle Berry leave All's Fair?

kim kardashian all's fair

Hulu

Halle Berry was originally supposed to star in the show, but according to THR, she left because of scheduling conflicts.

Who's in the All's Fair cast?

all's fair cast

Hulu

The All's Fair cast includes:

  • Kim Kardashian
  • Naomi Watts
  • Niecy Nash-Betts
  • Teyana Taylor
  • Matthew Noszka
  • Sarah Paulson
  • Glenn Close

Where was All's Fair filmed?

teyana taylor all's fair

Hulu

All's Fair filmed in California from October 2024 until March 2025. And at the Disney Upfront on May 13, we got our first look at the series before the trailer dropped!

This post has been updated.

