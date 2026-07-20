Get a jump on spooky season with these adorable finds!
These 10 Amazon Halloween Decorations Will Instantly Set A Spooky Vibe
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If your idea of Halloween decorating doesn’t involve kitschy inflatable ghosts or spooky skeletons that scream when you walk by, you’re not alone. There’s so many cute, stylish, and delightfully festive Halloween decorations out there—yes, even on Amazon. From cozy pumpkin accents to charming wall art, these 10 picks bring all the Halloween vibes without sacrificing your aesthetic.
Scroll on to shop our 10 favorite (and actually cute) Amazon Halloween decorations for 2026!
Amazon
Pumpkin Decorative Pillow Cover Set
These pumpkin-covered pillow covers are the perfect way to ease into the Halloween season since their design is quite subtle. Either way, they're going to keep you cozy all fall long!
Amazon
Gold Framed Ghost Wall Art
This wall art with two tiny ghosties painted in is such a neat way to step up your gallery wall game for Halloween! While it definitely still has all the spooky vibes you're looking for, it's not too over-the-top or straight-up tacky.
Amazon
Skylety Halloween Icon Glass Cup Set
Did somebody say Anthropologie dupe? These Halloween-themed glasses look super similar to a viral $16 style they sell, except when you buy 'em on Amazon, you can get a set of four for just $53 (about $13 each).
Amazon
Witch Cauldron Serving Bowl Rack
This is one of the coolest ways to serve up Halloween snacks we've ever seen! Featuring three small cauldrons that hang from a rack, each one is great for stowing away your favorite candies or even an array of dips for your Halloween party.
Amazon
Crochet Pumpkin Coasters
With cozy handmade charm, this set of crocheted pumpkin coasters will be your drink's BFF for the whole season. From hot chocolates to boozy ciders, they also add a little bit of a colorful accent to brighten up your decor setup.
Amazon
Pastel Halloween Ghost Candles
If your aesthetic leans more colorful, this set of ghost-shaped candles will help liven up your space in no time.
Amazon
Pumpkin Glass Window Hanging
This cutesy window hanging is everything! If you're someone who shops for more non-scary Halloween decorations, you're definitely going to want to put this lil' guy up ASAP.
Amazon
Pumpkin Wood Charcuterie Board
Charcuterie spreads are always welcome no matter what time of year it is – but come Halloween, you can really get creative with your snacks! Start with this pumpkin-shaped board as your base for extra fall charm.
Amazon
5-Candle Metal Candelabra
Candelabras are classic Halloween decorations. This one can hold five candle sticks and makes for a creepy-crawly centerpiece for your dinner table once October hits.
Amazon
Black Bats Halloween Garland
This garland made of felt bats and wood beads will match with any kind of decor color palette, perfect for hanging from your fireplace or even across doorways!
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