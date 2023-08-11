Pottery Barn's Halloween Decor Collection Is Full Of Tricks *And* Treats
We're more than guilty of doing some early shopping for fall decor. One of the best places to look for fall and Halloween decor is – you guessed it – Pottery Barn. They always have a great range of pieces to pick from, and this year's pumpkin-filled collection is making us crave spooky season even more! Check out the best Pottery Barn Halloween picks for a cozy + spooky season, plus some fall decor for anyone who wants to decorate right now.
Fall Decor From Pottery Barn
Arlo Footed Wine Glasses - Set of 4 ($56)
Imagine a fall-friendly wine in these amber babies – or perhaps a yummy apple cider sip!
Madaleine Handwoven Kilim Rug ($1,999)
This rug adds some much-needed warmth to any space, amping up the coziest fall vibes.
Velvet Pumpkin Shaped Pillow ($50)
Pumpkins, please! The velvety fabric these plush gourds are made of can only add more comfort to your seasonal couch set-up.
Chenille Windowpane Throw Blanket ($99)
When it's time to cuddle up and watch *all* the nostalgic fall movies you can handle (Halloweentown or bust!), reach for this ridiculously soft paneled blanket. It comes in three different seasonal colors, too!
Medium Booker Taper Candleholder ($20)
Set up the spookiness using these easy-to-style candleholders as a dining table centerpiece. Need some spooky season meal inspo? Check out our best Fall Recipes.
Goss Handwoven Silk Throw Pillow ($100)
This pillow is like a Rory Gilmore sweater for your sofa – not a want, but a need.
Jaxson Quilt Full/Queen ($254, was $299)
This quality quilt will last you and your family for generations to come. Whip it out when temps drop, or keep it close year-round for constant comfort.
The Cutest Pottery Barn Halloween Decor
Bat Sherpa Back Throw Blanket ($79)
Of course, we can't omit the good stuff: Halloween decor. Starting off with this adorable bat blanket – it'll be your go-to companion for scary movie nights!
Jack-o'-Lantern Shaped Pillow ($80)
Jump on the Jack-o'-lantern train and dot your house with these charming guys!
Carved Pumpkin Doormat ($39)
This jolly Jack helps give this year's trick-or-treaters a warm welcome.
Handcrafted Ceramic Ghost ($50)
This small ceramic ghostie will haunt your home for years, it's so cute. Light him up by your bedside for a spook-tastic decor addition.
Scary Squad Appetizer Plates - Set of 4 ($40)
Elevate your Halloween snacks by serving them on these cute ghostly plates – if you dare eat off them!
Figural Ghost Stoneware Mugs ($60)
It's never to early for fall decor (or coffee), so embrace the spirit (get it?) with a ghost-shaped mug!
Small Pumpkin Recycled Glass Cloche ($30)
This transparent glass pumpkin perfectly houses a candle for chill nighttime ambience.
Gus the Ghost Pillow ($80)
Just look at him! This softer-than-soft ghost pillow will keep your couch company all throughout fall.
Mr. Bones Shaped Pillow ($80)
Let this relaxed skeleton keep your bones comfortable this spooky season. You won't regret it.
Handcrafted Fallon Small Pumpkin Candleholder ($79)
For a fashionable centerpiece, this hollowed-out pumpkin candleholder adds warmth.
Cozy Ghost Family Lumbar Throw Pillow ($62)
Ghosties galore! This darling pillow is just another fun addition to your falltime sofa spread.
LED Skull Wall Art ($199)
Inside or out, this skull's neon sign vibes will tie together all of your fall decor.
