15 Cute Halloween Pajamas For Cozy Movie Nights
We've already started rewatching scary movies, but you might be waiting until October to kick off your horror marathons. There'll be sharp fangs, a sweeter look at the Netherworld, and skeletons galore, so your pajamas should look the part!
It's no coincidence Halloween occurs after the Autumn Equinox where the days are shorter and the air is crisper. It only adds to the cozy and eery vibes we're looking for! To save you time, we have 15 insanely cute Halloween pajamas you'll be excited to wear while snuggling with one of your new cozy Amazon blankets!
The Best Halloween Pajamas
Old Navy
Old Navy Halloween Print Pajama Set
Pajamas don't have to be terrifying for you to wear them, but they do have to be cute. Take a cue from our top Halloween decorations by wearing something that features smiling pumpkins, intricate spider webs, and surprised ghosts!
This soft jersey set is made of 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex to give you a fitted look that won't cut off your circulation or fade the first time you wash it.
Forever21
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Shirt & Shorts Pajama Set
Beetlejuice 2is still on our minds, but it's not just our favorite ghoul we're thinking about. For reasons unknown, we can't stop thinking about Sandworms and their one-track mind mission. Ironically, Beetlejuice's signature black and white suit matches their memorable design so we say you need this Halloween pajama set, which is (thankfully) machine washable.
American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters Peanuts Fall Pumpkin Plush PJ Set
If this plush PJ set reminds you of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, that's 100 percent intentional. It's a well-known fact that the Peanuts characters wasted no time getting into the Halloween spirit by embracing pumpkins. You can continue to keep it short and sweet by wearing something that explores Snoopy's love for the orange fruit with this allover print!
Kohl's
Kohl's Snoopy Great Pumpkin Halloween Boxy Sleep Tee And Pants Set
You could also skip the Snoopy and pumpkin print by focusing on something straight out of the comic books. You'll still be wearing something reminiscent of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, but in a different font.
Target
Hyde & EEK! Boutique Glow-in-the-dark Skeleton Pajama
Have fun with your Halloween pajamas by wearing something that glows in the dark! This jumpsuit reminds us of decorations we spotted at Target, making it the fun and slightly hair-raising piece you should wear after taking the kids trick-or-treating. It could also function as a super comfy Halloween costume.
Printfresh
Printfresh Witch's Brew Sleep Shirt
This sleep shirt is giving us the adult version of Sabrina the Teenage Witch after a long night of casting spells, brewing potions, and running after her kids during bath time. Clears throat. Sorry, we got a little sidetracked there! But, who wouldn't want to wear Barbie-pink pajamas that acknowledge your love for a nice glass of wine after a long day?
Etsy
Enanday Horror Characters Pajamas
These Halloween pajamas are for anyone who's got a penchant for watching the most terrifying horror flicks known to mankind. Whether you can't stop watching the Predator or Nightmare on Elm Street franchises, there's a character that acknowledges your go-to film when the lights are out.
Amazon
Ekouaer Short Sleeve Nightshirt
On the other hand, sadistic movie characters may not be something you want to dream about at night, and we don't blame you. Instead of literally welcoming scariness in your bed, choose this short sleeve nightshirt. It celebrates the cartoonish version of Halloween that would comfort even the youngest of kids.
BloomChic
BloomChic Bone Chilling Skeletal Placket Sleep Jumpsuit
Who wears short Halloween pajamas? You do if you've got your eyes on this skeleton placket jumpsuit! We can't get over the intricate details on the skeleton's interior parts, from the spider who's found a new home to the orange hearts placed over the hip bones. They're such a cute reminder that our bones aren't useless!
Disney
Disney Mickey And Minnie Mouse Halloween Pajama Set
Mickey and Minnie Mouse sure know how to party, no matter what holiday it is! Honestly, we think you could get away with wearing this set as part of your family costumes or you can save for them bedtime! We'd choose the former because trick-or-treat is written all over this set.
Carter's
Carter's 2-Piece Glow Halloween Skeleton Pajamas
Carter's is stepping things up by including adults in all the Halloween fun this year. Instead of a short jumpsuit, you can wear this skeletal 2-piece set that glows in the dark. You'll still find a teeny spider getting comfortable between the bones, but you'll also see a little green ghost and a pair of daunting eyes staring back at you.
Target
The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Family Blanket Sleeper
Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas deserves the praise she gets every Halloween. Not only did she find a way to help Jack Skellington feel less lonely, but she also served as a voice of reason throughout the film. If it weren't for her, we don't know where our tragic hero would've ended up. That being said, step into this family blanket sleeper that has Sally's love and care etched into it.
Printfresh
Printfresh Halloween House Cats Long PJ Set
We know the "childless cat ladies" quip was meant as an insult, but the joke's on whoever hasn't had the pleasure of being chosen by felines. They're truly selective and have a sixth sense that puts them in tune with the person they trust.
Lean into the witchy vibe of having a couple of cats who are so locked in with your habits and moods they feel like your familiars.
Walmart
Way To Celebrate Halloween Fang Print 2-Piece Set
From Bram Stoker's Dracula to Interview with a Vampire, you've seen all the blood-draining movies. But that's not to say you're done watching them. In fact, you probably plan to buy a set of plastic fangs to match your new Halloween pajamas. If this sounds spot on, hurry to your nearest Halloween shop to pick up your new fangs so you can start wearing this 2-piece set next week!
JC Penney
JCPenney Nightmare Before Christmas V-Neck 2-Piece Set
Before we go, we can't forget about Halloween pajamas aimed at applauding Jack Skellington. He knew how to put on a frightful event, but the place where his human heart used to be remained open and giving. It's true he shouldn't have tried to steal Christmas, but every hero has their flaw!
