22 Target Halloween Decorations Your Inner Ghoul Will Love
Happy Pumpkin Spice season! Not only are we feeling the fall spirit, but we're definitely already scoping out all the fun Halloween decorationsat Target while we're at it. Some people may think it's too early to celebrate the beloved, spooky holiday — but not us! We say the sooner things get spookier, the better. And if it's cute and kitschy, too? Consider us sold!
We know you're rummaging through fall decor that's been in storage, so we've rounded up all the adorable and aesthetically-pleasing Target Halloween decorations that can satisfy your inner gorgeous ghoul.
Classic Target Halloween Decor
Target
Lewis The Pumpkin Ghoul
We all remember last year's viral sensation, Lewis the Target Jack O'Lantern. Well, he's back — and now he has a bunch of friends to join his Halloween ghoulery! There's Rocker Billy, Bruce The Skeleton Ghoul, Iron Lewcy, and even Little Lewis! Grab one, grab all.
Target
Hyde & EEK! Boutique 19" Wood 'Happy Halloween' Tombstone
Some of our favorite cult classic horror movies have at least one spooky graveyard scene, so it's the perfect addition to your front porch or patio this Halloween! This one has 'Happy Halloween' drawn on it so it's less likely to scare you or your neighbors at night.
Target
Threshold Metal Cauldron
Throwing a witch-themed Halloween party? Don't forget this black cauldron. It's food-safe, so you can place candy in there or another Halloween dessert!
Another fun option? Place a decorative skeleton in it as a 'warning' to guests that you're not afraid to say, "Double, double toil and trouble!"
Target
Hyde & EEK! Boutique Crashing Witch
Let the neighbors know what kind of party you're having with this 'Crashing Witch' decoration. She'll fit perfectly around the tree in your front yard, OR you can find a way to hang her in your home's entryway. Consider this a cheeky way to say 'Happy Halloween' to anyone who visits.
Target
Hyde & EEK! Boutique Skull
It may seem like a generic skull, but Halloween decorations aren't complete without one! It's a classic that, with the right additions, can set a pretty spooky scene. Add some cobwebs and eery purple lights, and boom — you've got a ghastly sight to be seen!
Target
Halloween Express Poseable Skeletons Carrying Coffin
Hear us out — two friends walk into a bar carrying drinks, but they just don't understand why everyone's running from them.
Our jokes are rusty, but we think this decoration will be the talk of conversation each time someone visits your home. The fact they're carrying a coffin full of ice and drinks make us think these two best friends are truly the life of the party.
Target
Hyde & EEK! Boutique 18" LED Halloween Hanging Tinsel Sign
Planning to have a more low key horror movie watch night instead of a rocking big party? You need this LED tinsel sign. You can set up a concession corner on your counter full of popcorn, candy, soda, and cocktails to add to the mini movie theater effect!
Target
Hyde & EEK! Boutique 60" Poseable Skeleton
Whether these hang from the trees in your yard, or sit perched on a patio chair, a skeleton is perfect for any Halloween decor. They may not be Lewis the talking pumpkin, but they'll certainly do the trick — or treat. 😉
Aesthetic Target Halloween Decor
Target
Small Smoky Glass Pumpkin Figurine
Want a more sophisticated take on classic pumpkin decor? This smoky glass gourd is a great addition to your living room. It still has a spooky aura without being too in-your-face Halloween.
Target
17" Wire Halloween Hoop Wreath BOO
Wreaths aren't just for Christmas, you know! This hoop wreath is simple take on the Halloween season, featuring an adorable script, almost line-drawn font and simple, black fake plants at the bottom.
Target
5.75" Knit Cable Pumpkin White Halloween Decorative Figurine
This pumpkin is like Chris Evans' sweater in Knives Out — total perfection. Put this in your living room for a warm and inviting take on Halloween.
Target
Double Snake Taper Candle Holder Aluminum Gold
Is this candle holder giving Reputation (Taylor's Version)? Yes. Is it also giving Halloween? Yes again. Regardless, it's ultimately giving "I need it."
Target
16" Twig Tombstone Halloween Scene Wreath
This Halloween wreath is like Nightmare Before Christmas meets Alice in Wonderland meets...hopefully my front door? I love the little mushroom details paired with the sage green accents on this wreath, and I think it's the perfect fit for someone who loves how earthy and woodsy this season is.
Target
8pk Painted Halloween Pumpkins Black/White/Greens
Not a bright orange girl, but still love Halloween? These mini pumpkins are perfect for you! They have the earthy greens of fall alongside a more classic black-and-white palette. But if you do want the orange look, there are always there orange, white, and metallic pumpkins, too!
Target
16" LED Faux Neon Ghost and Boo Halloween Silhouette Light with Motion
Neon signs always look great, and I'm especially partial to this ghost-themed option! Not only does it have an adorable ghost and "Boo" message on it, but the ghost's arms move up and down as well! ADORABLE!
Target
Hyde & EEK! Boutique Shatterproof Skull Wreath
Swap out your pumpkin wreath for something that's a little more Beetlejuice-coded. It's shatter-resistant and comes with it's own hanging loop.
P.S. If you dress up as Beetlejuice, go for his classic black and white suit so you can match this cool wreath!
Target
8.75" Brushed Plaid Knit Pumpkin Black Halloween Decorative Figurine
And if you need a pumpkin to go with that Beetlejuice theme? Well, this black and white plaid pumpkin is the choice for you!
Cutesy Target Halloween Decor
Target
Hyde & EEK! Boutique 70" LED Lit Spider Webs With Gauze
Not spooked out by spiders and their webs? Make someone else uncomfortable with this eery decoration, though we're not sure how long they'll be afraid.
The more we look at it, the more we think the attached spiders care more about contributing to your glam Halloween decorations more than they want to scare people.
Target
Hyde & EEK! Boutique Large Decorative Bat
If you're not into a 70" spider web, maybe this decorative bat will make you smile. It's not really scary, and can easily serve as a base for your indoor or outdoor decorations.
Amazon
18" Mesh "EEK!" Orange Dewdrop Lights Halloween Decorative Word
This "Eek!" sign perfectly encapsulates to feeling of things going bump in the night. It's an adorable, on-theme way to welcome guests, kids, and passers-by alike right from your front lawn! (Plus, there's a "Boo!" sign you could add, too!)
Target
Hyde & EEK! Boutique Light Up Crystal Ball With Skull Projection
I mean, you definitely need a crystal ball, whether you're a witch or fortune teller. After all, I'm looking into the future and I've determined everyone will have the best time at your party with this!
Target
Hyde & EEK! Boutique Sequin Witch Hat
If you're the kind of witch who cares more about doing good deeds and looking fabulous, this sequin will look good on your coffee table. Your Halloween costume can even match it.
If you think it's still too early to think about Halloween, we have 15 Target fall decor picks you should check out!
