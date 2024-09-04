15 Cute Amazon Halloween Decorations To Match Every Fall Aesthetic
I still can't get over all the adorable Halloween decorations I've found this year, but I want to keep things simple for two reasons. One, I'm still moving. Two, my three-year-old goes feral when he sees spooky things in-store because he's developed the same horror-loving gene I have.
To save both of us from unnecessary headaches and meltdowns, I've started searching for the chicest and spookiest Amazon Halloween decorations that will complement our new place. I didn't have to look far because there's no shortage of cute finds. So, keep scrolling for all the spooky and cute fun I've curated for you!
Amazon
Orange Ghost Bath Mat
You don't need to spend a fortune to have cute Halloween decorations, nor do you have to add them to every inch of your home. Truthfully, this cute ghost bath mat is the only thing you need to spice up your bathroom.
Seeing the ghosts smiling will make it adorably spooky for you and guests, especially if you have to make a bathroom run in the middle of the night.
Amazon
Ghost Wood Plank Halloween Table Decor
These cute tabletop ghosts are too chic not to have at home. They may look like they're in a state of shock, but you can chalk it up to them being in a state of awe at the rest of your home decor!
Amazon
Let's Get Spooky Halloween Neon Sign
This one's for all you spooky lovers! Make it official with this 'Let's Get Spooky' neon sign and a few of the Target Halloween decorations I've been loving. It's USB-operated which makes it easier to function and comes with two hanging holes.
Amazon
Ghost Throw Blanket
Two words — it's pink! I'm not saying that's the only reason you should buy this throw blanket though. It's made of microfiber to give you the best cozy moments on your couch or favorite accent chair, and it doesn't get wrinkled as easily. Catch me reading my new fall thriller books under this ASAP!
Amazon
Pumpkin Throw Pillow
Don't let anyone convince you that it's silly to buy a couple of pumpkin throw pillows because it's not. They're a cute nod to Halloween without being overly scary. Plus, you get two for less than $30 — and they'll be on-theme for the rest of fall, too!
Amazon
Ghost Wall Art Prints
Your 'Ghost in the Machine' moment doesn't have to be bold and in your face. You can add these charming wall art prints to the picture frames you already have at home that show that show the personable side of ghosts.
Amazon
Black Cat Hanging Suncatcher
Swap your summer suncatcher for one that's a little darker — like this black cat option! You can hang it right outside your patio door as a way to remember Halloween is its way.
Amazon
Cute Halloween Throw Pillow Covers
These throw pillow covers are for anyone who loves a cutesy decor moment! They're 18 x 18 inches so they won't overpower your couch — and you get a pack of 4!
To clean them, simply wash them on a gentle cold wash cycle. Our only tip is to stay far away from bleach!
Amazon
Halloween Wooden Sign Decor
I love anything that makes being a witch sound cool – blame it on my love for The Craft. It has LED light beads that require two AAA batteries, but you don't have to plug it in!
This sign isn't 100% something my favorite teenaged coven would have in their arsenal, but a girl can dream.
Amazon
Ghost Shaped Halloween Mat
I know my fiancé would have a fit if I added this Halloween mat to our main bathroom, but I'm not opposed to putting it somewhere else! It's such a groovy depiction that I can't help but feel drawn to it.
Amazon
Halloween Decor Pillow Covers
If your entire mood resembles Kimberly J. Brown's during Halloween, you should probably skip the cute throw pillow covers and focus on these instead. They're all about the spooky, treat-filled portion of the holiday, and that's important for your upcoming Halloween bash.
Amazon
Neon Trick or Treat Sign
Skip the 'Let's Get Spooky' sign and opt for this 'Trick or Treat' one to let kids know they can find all the yummy Halloween treats at your place! You'll become a neighborhood favorite in no time!
Amazon
Spooky Ghost Candles
Not only will they make your house smell like fall — I love a pumpkin-scented candle! — but these mini ghost candles will also add a spooky ambiance to your home. I foresee you and your closest friends watching a ton of Halloween movies with nothing but these candles burning on your coffee table or kitchen counter.
Amazon
Pumpkin Throw Pillow Covers
Unlike typical throw pillow covers, these have a unique pumpkin pattern that'll make touching them irresistible. I also appreciate the fact they have invisible zippers and small tags that won't look unsightly on your couch or bed.
Amazon
Halloween Wooden Decor
Skip the cute wooden decor signs and go for these rustic designs. They feature all the typical depictions of Halloween, and that's what makes them so fun!
The only one I'm sure I could do without is the wooden decor that honors candy corn...but I'm sure that won't be a problem for anyone who loves all Halloween candy.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.