"Boo Baskets" Are The Lowkey Adult Halloween Trend We're Obsessed With RN
Now that fall is officially in full swing, there’s a lot of seasonal traditions to look forward to, like apple picking, enjoying pumpkin spice lattes, or perfecting Taylor Swift’s famous chai sugar cookie recipe. But in recent years, a new Halloween trend has taken social media by storm – boo baskets. Whether you’re planning on crafting the perfect basket for a loved one, or you have no idea where to start, here is a guide that will help you get on the right track.
What Are Boo Baskets?
Reine Jalloul
Boo baskets are Halloween or fall-themed gift baskets typically filled with candy, seasonal decorations, and fun crafts that you can surprise your significant other with to celebrate the season. While videos of this trend usually show people giving their baskets to their “boo” (pun intended), it’s not limited to just your partner. You can also make one for your friends, your parents, your kids, or even your pets if you wanted to!
What Do You Put In a Boo Basket?
Sarah Barna
Just about anything can go in a boo basket! If you’re creating a basket that’s specific to your loved one’s interests, the possibilities of what you can include are endless. But based on countless TikTok videos and Instagram reels posted about this trend, the general formula for a basket that I’ve noticed includes a cozy item, a mug, a fall-themed drink mix, snacks or candy, a stuffed animal, and (of course) a basket big enough to fit everything!
First, The Basket
Amazon
Technically, any big basket or container could be used to hold your boo basket items. However, if you’re the kind of person that likes to go all out when gift-giving, I would recommend a Halloween-themed basket like the Andemie Halloween Collapsible Organizer from Amazon. Not only does this basket come in multiple colors and patterns, you can easily flatten the basket and store it anywhere you want, so you can reuse it next fall.
Candles, Body Care, Sweaters & More … A Cozy Girl’s Galore!
Cora Pursley
Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to getting all relaxed and comfortable, especially on a chilly, rainy fall day. Personally, there are three essential elements to my lazy days – an oversized sweater, some gourmand scented body care, and a candle that makes my entire apartment smell like walking into a bakery. If this sounds like you, here are some of my favorites.
Etsy
This sweater from the LoveStitchesCo shop on Etsy has quickly become a staple to my “lounging around” outfits this season, and for a good reason. For only $26, this sweater is made out of 100 percent cotton, has a wide size range available (S to 3XL), and can be customized to whatever color you’d like. Plus, the embroidered design is absolutely adorable; who doesn’t love ghost kittens?
Sol de Janeiro
As the weather gets colder, many people (like myself) opt to swap their perfumes and scented lotions from fruity and tropical notes to warm and edible notes like vanilla, caramel, honey and chocolate. If you’re looking to spoil your boo basket recipient who likes these kinds of scents, Sol de Janeiro recently released a limited edition body cream in one of their best-sellers, Cheirosa 71. Fragrance notes of caramelized vanilla, white chocolate and toasted macadamia nut will have you smelling like a snack (literally), while moisturizing ingredients like macadamia seed oil and tucumã butter will keep your skin feeling silky smooth.
Bath & Body Works
If you’re a candle lover, then you already know that the best place to find candles for every season is at none other than Bath & Body Works. Sure, there are plenty of pumpkin scented candles to try, but if you’re looking to include something in a boo basket that screams fall, Autumn Chai is the perfect option. This three-wick candle has notes of cinnamon chai, French vanilla, and caramel – a great combination if you’re looking for something cozy, but not too overwhelming.
Drink Mixes
Target
Hot chocolate is one of the quintessential cold weather beverages, but if you want to be more creative with your drink choice, Target’s Favorite Day brand has a spooky-themed hot cocoa mix that would be a great addition to your boo basket. One box comes with two cocoa mixes and a marshmallow confetti mix shaped like beakers you can find in a science laboratory, and when combined with warm milk, changes to an orange or green color. How cool is that?
And Of Course, A Mug To Match
Target
You got the perfect fall drink for your boo, but what mug would go with it the best? At this stage, I think this is where you get something that is the most personable to your boo basket recipient. You could include a mug that matches their career or their favorite hobbies and interests. If you want to play it safe and stick with a Halloween theme, this 15 oz ghost mug from Target is spook-tacular!
Plushies Make Everything Better
Warmies
Who says that stuffed animals are just for kids? Not only are they fluffy and come in all shapes and sizes, giving a stuffed animal to your loved one is one of the best ways to show that you care about them. As a plushie connoisseur, my go-to pick for a boo basket would be any plush, like this pink llama from Warmies. Each cuddly buddy is lavender-scented and also serves as a microwaveable heating pad that can be used to relieve stress or soothe muscle aches and pains.
Don’t Forget the Candy
Target
No Halloween basket would be complete without candy! From chocolates to gummy worms and sour WarHeads, there are so many options to choose from that it can seem overwhelming to pick just one. And if your boo basket recipient has any dietary restrictions, it can be even more difficult to find something that fits that person’s needs. My twin sister has been vegan for almost five years, and before we both moved out from our parents’ house, these dark chocolate coconut bars from Unreal were a staple snack for the whole family. Not only are these bars certified vegan and gluten-free, each bar only contains three grams of sugar and three ingredients – coconut, cassava syrup and dark chocolate. As someone who isn’t vegan, trust me when I say that when you try these, you won’t want to go back to the name-brand chocolate.
Looking for more fun Halloween trends? Sign up for our weekly newsletter so you never miss a thing!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.