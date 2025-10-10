Halloween decor can turn cheesy pretty easily, but luckily, there are places to look if your decorating style leans a bit more classy (without losing any of the festive fun, that is). Aside from our fave spots like Anthropologie and Target , Wayfair should be high up on your list of places to buy Halloween decorations this year. Turns out, they have so many charming picks that strike the perfect balance of cute and not-cringe.

Shop our 9 favorite Wayfair Halloween decorations below!

Wayfair Staub Ceramic Pumpkin Cocotte The ultimate vessel for all the fall soups you're about to make? None other than this pumpkin-shaped cocotte. Adorable.

Wayfair Yayoi Kusama "Japanese Pumpkin" Wall Art For a more sublte nod to spooky season, you can't go wrong with some themed wall art. This Kusama print will definitely give the impression that you're not only artsy, but in tune with the season, too.

Wayfair Halloween "Beware" Wreath Hanger Your front door definitely deserves some Halloween decor love this year! This wreath hanger primes your guests with all the spooky vibes before they even step foot in your home this fall.

Wayfair Set Of 3 Witches Cauldron Serving Bowls + Rack If you have a Halloween party planned, this set of serving bowls (ahem, cauldrons) that hangs on a small rack is a must. You can use them for everything from candy to dips. Either way, your guests will be obsessed!

Wayfair Candy Corn Halloween Hooked Pillow Love it or hate it, candy corn is a staple of the Halloween season. If you're not one to snack on the iconic candy, you can at least adorn your living space with this pillow that boasts a hooked design of the sweet.

Wayfair Ghosts Ceramic Pot Planter Plant parents are going to lose it over this cute ghost-spotted planter. Re-house your favorite plant in it for an extra-festive touch this spooky season!

Wayfair Black Cat & Pumpkins Shaped Coir Mat Bats, cats, and pumpkins – what more could your doorstep need come Halloween night?

Wayfair Battery Operated Lighted Pumpkins You can easily place these lil' pumpkins around your entire home for a cohesive cozy vibe. Even if you're not going big with your decor game, these small pieces can make a huge difference.

Wayfair Certified International Scaredy Cat Plate Set

Vintage-inspired Halloween decor has our hearts, which is exactly why we're eyeing this four-piece plate set for serving up appetizers, desserts, and everything in between.

