How To Find The Right Headphones For You, Based On Your Listening Habits
Whether you're a music addict, ASMR livestream enthusiast, or just need some plain peace and quiet once in a while, there’s a very wide range of over-the-ear headphones out there that can help enhance your listening experience. Not all over-the-ear headphone models are made equally, though, so buying a pair that aligns exactly with your most frequent headphone habits ensures that you’re making the smartest, most well-informed purchase possible. Plus, the performance of the headphones you invest in can vary widely between environments, which is crucial if you’re constantly on-the-go. Ahead, we’ve considered all factors of the over-the-ear headphone listening experience to bring you your perfect pair.
Best For Calling: Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones
Best For Audiobooks: Bose Headphones 700
These headphones are absolutely great for airplanes. They have 3 different noise-cancelling levels, so you can customize your listening experience easily, drowning out the miscellaneous distractions around you (no more crying babies). Since they essentially block all noise on the highest noise-cancelling setting, they're an audiobook's BFF. The sound is always full, balanced, and realistic, so you can enjoy your fave stories in peace! The adjustable headband is never restrictive, and the ear covers are super plush and comfy to further help you relax. Plus, these headphones have easy access to voice assistants like Alexa or Siri in the touch of a button.
Best For Music: Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
These Beats feature real-time audio calibration that monitors for the utmost quality and ideal volume, which can enhance the tracks you listen to on the regular. This feature lends a super immersive experience for music, movies, games, and more. The noise-cancellation takes things a step further, allowing you to lean into whatever's playing and focus on the sound. Just 10 minutes of charge gets you 3 hours of listening time, and you can make easy adjustments using the on-ear controls and microphone.
Best For On-The-Go: Apple AirPods Max
These Apple headphones have an added plus of looking sleek and chic, no matter where you take 'em. They're very practical for taking to the gym or even on your evening hot girl walk! The breathable headband helps alleviate those sweatier moments while the plush ear cushions seal in sound seamlessly. You have the option to use full-on noise cancellation or a setting called 'transparency mode' that lets you hear a bit of the world around you while still listening to your tunes or audiobooks. You can also use these luxe headphones to listen to select songs, shows, and movies in Dolby Atmos-level sound quality.
