16 Pairs Of Headphones That Will Improve Your Next Workout
We don't know about you, but we can't get through a workout without music... and a pair of good headphones! According to the National Center For Health Research, music can help you go harder at your workout without any extra exhaustion, and it can also help your endurance. With wireless earphones, overhead options, and bluetooth capability, there's an option for anyone who's looking to upgrade their workout.
Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds ($22)
With 12 hours of battery life, water resistance, and control over the microphone, calling, and volume, this is a great (and affordable) pick. Plus they're so small that you can always have them with you for music on-the-go!
UE Fits ($249)
These babies are a bit of splurge, but the fact that they're wireless, Bluetooth, and mold to fit your ears makes them a pretty cool pick. They're also sweat-proof and won't fall out when you're on the treadmill.
JBL Tune 510BT ($50)
This pair features some pretty awesome bass, and all you have to do for two hours of music is charge for five minutes. It also gives you the ability to answer calls hands-free and talk to Siri or Google.
Air 1 Go True Wireless In-Ear Headphones ($50)
With the Air 1 earphones, you can upgrade your music and your style. With a bright color and clean design, they look as good as they sound.
Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones ($199)
All you have to do to listen to this pick is power on and hold near your iPhone for instant setup, and a five-minute charge gives you three hours of music! The ear cups can be adjusted to make your all-day listening more comfortable.
JLab GO Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds ($19)
The smallest JLAB earphones ever, these babies feature 20+ hours of playtime, touch controls, and dual connect. There’s also a magnetic case to keep them in place when you're traveling.
E7 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-air Headphones ($70)
The professional noise cancelling technology make these bluetooth headphones the perfect pick for anyone who needs to focus on their workout. Plus, the 90° swiveling earcups ensure they'll fit your specific needs.
TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones ($27)
On top of the fact these headphones are bluetooth, they're also touch control, so you can pause, skip, and adjust your music's volume without touching your phone.
Plantronics BackBeat GO 600 Noise-Isolating Headphones ($100)
Get high-quality audio whether you're in the gym, watching a movie, or listening to your favorite podcast. This pick also has adjustable EQ settings to pick between bass boost or balanced modes.
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds ($70)
With a cord connecting these earphones, you can hang them around your neck whenever you don't need them. They connect to both Apple and Android, and you can wirelessly share audio with anyone who has Beats or AirPods.
Positive Vibration 2 Headphones ($50)
The balanced acoustics in this pair give you super clear audio, and the comfortable ear cushions means that you'll never want to take them out! The cherry on top? These headphones are made with eco-friendly fabric and recyclable aluminum.
Wireless Earbuds occiam Bluetooth Headphones ($40)
Designed for sports, these earphones feature adjustable silicone ear hooks to keep them in place when you're moving. There are also three pairs of different ear cap sizes so you can have a pair that fits you just right.
Core ANC Noise Cancelling Headphones ($79)
With Active Noise Cancelling technology, you'll be able to drown out the rest of the world and get pumped to your favorite album. The ear cushions are made out of vegan leather and have total ear coverage.
JLab JBuds Pro Wired Headphones with Universal Mic ($10)
You can fine tune the fit of these headphones for more comfort or a sound-sealing fit, totally depending on your needs. The high-performance titanium means you'll get a clean, crisp sound.
Jelly Comb Foldable Corded Headphones ($30)
Comfy, wireless, and super colorful, these headphones are great for both the gym and video gaming. The headset is totally flexible for ultimate comfort and the folding design makes them easy to transport.
iLuv TB100 Wireless Earbuds ($25)
The iLuv headphones are ultra-light, wireless, and waterproof, and will give you a fantastic all-day listening experience. They feature four sizes of soft earbuds for better sound, and they come in 14 different colors!
