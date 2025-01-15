Chick-Fil-A’s “Iconic” Valentine’s Day Heart Trays Could Be Back Sooner Than You Think
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, meaning we’re gonna be seeing a lot of heart-shaped everything. One heart-shaped item I patiently await every single year is none other than Chick-fil-A’s iconic Valentine’s Day trays – they combine my undying love for chicken nuggets with the season's cutest shape, and they’re always perfect for sharing with my besties!
Rumor has it that the Chick-fil-A heart-shaped trays will hit restaurants super soon – here’s everything you need to know about their return.
Chick-fil-A
So, exactly when do the Chick-fil-A heart-shaped trays come back? There’s no official word on the timeline for 2025, but last year, Chick-fil-A locations started rolling them out on January 29. The trays were available to order through February 24.
Based on 2024’s heart-shaped tray rollout, I expect them to launch around the last week of January – though there are rumors that some CFA’s have already started serving them. 👀
Chick-fil-A
The Chick-fil-A heart-shaped trays are typically order-able in four different varieties, and the best part is there’s something for every craving, from sweet to savory!
You can find the Valentine’s trays in 30-count nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis (only during breakfast hours), 12 brownie halves, or 6 chocolate chunk cookies. I’m especially excited about the nuggets.
Famed foodie Instagram account, @snackolator, recently shared the news about the Chick-fil-A heart-shaped trays with their followers, and everyone seems to be just as thrilled about their return.
“I need that 30pc ASAP!” one person said.
“I'm eating all those nuggets I'm not sharing at all,” another commented.
“As a teacher I would be getting the brownies 🫶,” one more user shared.
Chick-fil-A
The Chick-fil-A heart-shaped trays are only available “while supplies last” at certain participating locations. The price of each tray may vary based on your location.
Last year, this Los Angeles-based Parade reporter noted that the 30-count nuggets cost $18, while the 10-count Chick-n-Minis went for $12. They also shared that the 12 brownie halves sold for $12, and the 6 chocolate chunk cookies cost $9.
Will you be picking up a heart-shaped tray from Chick-fil-A this year? Make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for the official drop!
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.