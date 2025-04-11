Sydney Sweeney and Halsey's Americana movie debuted at SXSW in 2023, but we don't have to wait much longer to see the film on the big screen. Thanks to Lionsgate, the movie is coming to theaters this year — and Collider just gave us an emotional (and bloody) first look at the movie.

What is the movie Americana about?

Lionsgate, courtesy of Collider

According to Lionsgate's official synopsis, "a rare artifact falls onto the black market in a small South Dakota town" in the Americana movie, and before long, "the lives of local outsiders and outcasts violently intertwine."

And fans and critics who saw the movie at the 2023 SXSW loved it. "The more AMERICANA sits with me, the more I love it," one X user said at the time. "Halsey’s screen presence is magnetic and the chemistry between Sydney Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser is so sweet. A neo-western that puts the eccentric characters of the modern wild west in the sun-soaked spotlight."

The Colliderfirst look features an image of popstar Halsey, dressed in a mint green collared top, with blood splattered across their face, looking out a shattered window.