This is the perfect summer movie.
Here's Your First Look At Sydney Sweeney & Halsey's "Magnetic" New Crime Thriller 'Americana'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Sydney Sweeney and Halsey's Americana movie debuted at SXSW in 2023, but we don't have to wait much longer to see the film on the big screen. Thanks to Lionsgate, the movie is coming to theaters this year — and Collider just gave us an emotional (and bloody) first look at the movie.
Here's everything you need to know about Americana, coming to theaters August 22, 2025 and starring Sydney Sweeney, Halsey, and Paul Walter Hauser.
What is the movie Americana about?
Lionsgate, courtesy of Collider
According to Lionsgate's official synopsis, "a rare artifact falls onto the black market in a small South Dakota town" in the Americana movie, and before long, "the lives of local outsiders and outcasts violently intertwine."
And fans and critics who saw the movie at the 2023 SXSW loved it. "The more AMERICANA sits with me, the more I love it," one X user said at the time. "Halsey’s screen presence is magnetic and the chemistry between Sydney Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser is so sweet. A neo-western that puts the eccentric characters of the modern wild west in the sun-soaked spotlight."
The Colliderfirst look features an image of popstar Halsey, dressed in a mint green collared top, with blood splattered across their face, looking out a shattered window.
Where can I watch Americana?
Lionsgate, courtesy of Collider
The Americana release date is sooner than you realize! Americana is coming to theaters August 22, 2025.
Who's in the Americana cast?
Lionsgate, courtesy of Collider
The Americana movie cast includes:
- Sydney Sweeney as Penny Jo Poplin
- Halsey as Mandy Starr
- Paul Walter Hauser as Lefty Ledbetter
- Simon Rex as Roy Lee Dean
- Eric Dane as Dillon MacIntosh
- Zahn McClarnon as Ghost Eye
- Gavin Maddox Bergman as Cal Starr
Why is Americana rated R?
Ursula Coyote/Lionsgate
Americana is a crime thriller, and it's rated R for violence, language throughout, and some sexual references.
Where can I stream the movie Americana?
Sydney Sweeney's Americana isn't available to stream yet, but stay tuned for the official streaming distribution! (You can also stream the 2016 movie Americana on Tubi).
Stay tuned for the latest updates on Sydney Sweeney and Halsey's Americana movie! Check out The First Look At Sydney Sweeney As "Incredible" Christy Martin while you wait.