Barbie Ferreira Just Revealed If She'd Work With 'Euphoria' Costar Sydney Sweeney Again

Barbie Ferreira and Sydney Sweeney worked the Euphoria fandom into a tizzy when Sydney posted an Instagram photo of the duo together. They're all smiles in the photo, which Sydney captions, "as sweet as apple pie." Well, Barbie's all smiles when I bring it up in our interview — and she spills on whether she'd work with Sydney again.

Barbie Ferreira felt "supported" by Sydney Sweeney at her recent Broadway show. When I bring up how excited the internet was over her photo with Sydney Sweeney during our conversation for her new movie Bob Trevino Likes It, Barbie can't help but laugh. And as for whether we'll see her onscreen with Syd post-Euphoria? "I hope so!" Barbie Ferreira tells Brit + Co exclusively. "I love Sydney. She came to see my play on Broadway Cult of Love, shout out. She was shooting in Jersey and then I think she had a short day and called me, and she was like, 'Can I get tickets for tonight?' I had no idea that she was gonna come. It was so beautiful to be supported like that, especially like in a live theater. It was unexpected and I'm just so happy she came to support."

She's also on good terms with the rest of the 'Euphoria' cast. Barbie, who played Kat Hernandez in HBO's Euphoria from 2019 to 2022, announced her exit from the show after season 2 — and rumors started swirling that a fallout with creator Sam Levinson meant reduced screen time in the second season. But according to the actress, Kat's arc had run its course. In April 2023, Barbie told Dax Shephard that "both parties knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.” “I think instead of me kind of lingering around for nine months, I think it was best for both of us that we just ended it there,” she also told The Viall Files podcast in March 2025. “Of course it's hard — I love Euphoria. I love Kat. Kat means the world to me. I mean, I spent so many years pouring everything into her, but it's like, you don't want to ruin a good thing." She also goes on to explain that “it was a mutual decision" and that "everyone decided that...there was nowhere to go." “I saw Hunter [Schafer] the other day, I saw Maude [Apatow] the other day, Sydney [Sweeney] came to see my play,” she continues. “Whoever is in town, we always try to see each other."

And you can see Barbie Ferreira's new movie now! Roadside Attractions In her new role as Lily Trevino in Bob Trevino Likes It, Barbie Ferreira plays a grieving young woman who's disowned by her father, then forms a Facebook friendship with a man who shares his name. The movie catapulted me back to my 13th birthday when I could finally sign up for a profile, and Barbie also looks on the social media platform fondly. "It's been making a little bit of a renaissance for me because of Facebook Marketplace," she admits (she loves to sell furniture online). "It's to connect with family and people that you love, that is the best outlet for it. So I think it's actually one of the more wholesome social media outlets. It's not about followers, it's not about who has the most likes. It's about connecting with your friends and family, so I think it's a kind of wholesome we should bring back."

If you're also craving something wholesome, check out Bob Trevino Likes It — it's a real tearjerker!