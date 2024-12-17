Here's Your First Look At Sydney Sweeney As "Incredible" Christy Martin
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Sydney Sweeney isn't afraid to clap back at body shamers, and she's pretty dang good at it. After pictures of Sydney in a bikini (in her own backyard) leaked, trolls started calling her horrible names and even questioning if she was pregnant — and Sydney had the best response.
The Eden and Euphoria actress posted a video of the hate comments before following up with a montage of her insane training regimen for her new Christy Martin biopic. The new movie follows the professional boxer, who also survived a murder attempt from her husband James Martin. I'm sweating just looking at the photos, and thanks to Syd's powerhouse response to those haters, I'm even more excited to see the movie than I was.
Here's everything you need to know about Sydney Sweeney's new Christy Martin movie.
What is the female boxer movie in 2024?
The Christy Martin movie hasn't received an official title yet, but we do know director David Michôd is known for films with shorter titles. Plus, after The Iron Claw, I'm wondering if the movie will take inspiration from some iconic boxing moves, like The Knockout.
In addition to Sydney Sweeney we'll see Ben Foster play Christy's husband James Martin, Merritt Weaver, Katy O’Brien, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L. Coleman and Tony Cavalero.
Why are they making a movie about Christy Martin?
The new Christy Martin biopic is coming on the heels of A Complete Unknown (about Bob Dylan) and the forthcoming Bruce Springsteen's Deliver Me From Nowhere movie. The swell of biopics offers a whole new perspective on figures we only think we know, as well as inspiration by showing them overcome serious challenges.
“Well the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m working on right now,” Sydney Sweeney said in an Instagram post. “Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon :)."
“I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old," Sydney also told Deadline. "I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”
“I have a history of making movies about damaged men and I’d been wanting to make a film about a woman with a ferocious energy inside her," director David Michôd added. "When I came across the Christy Martin story two years ago I knew I’d found it. Her ferocity is intelligible and justifiable and audiences will crave it because of the circumstances she was forced to endure."
Was Christy Martin a good boxer?
Yes, Christy Martin was definitely a good boxer — she has 49 wins, 7 losses, and 3 draws, with 31 wins by knockout (no big deal). And in 2020, she also joined the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
