Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively just premiered their new movie Another Simple Favor at the 2025 SXSW Festival (you can stream it on Prime Video May 1), and aside from buzz about the movie itself, the internet is going wild for one simple reason. Anna Kendrick got a little sassy when asked what it was like to reunite with Blake for the film, and while the drama surrounding Blake's It Ends With Us legal battle didn't delay the movie, social media users can't stop talking about Anna's reaction.

Here's what Anna Kendrick said about working with Blake Lively on Another Simple Favor.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had the cutest date night for Another Simple Favor. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds looked amazing at the New York premiere of Another Simple Favor on April 27, with Blake wearing a mint dress with a bodice with geometric cutout designs and Ryan wearing a grey suit with a mint pocket square. Blake wore suits almost exclusively during the first movie's press tour, and I love that this time around she's wearing a ton of gowns. It definitely teases that Another Simple Favor is bigger and better than the OG! The actress went viral on April 24 when she spoke at the TIME100 Gala as one of the 100 most influential people for 2025, and briefly alluded to her feud with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. "I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum," she said. "What I will speak to separately is the feeling of being a woman who has a voice, today and since I could speak, because of the pain, caution and fight of the many women who have paved the way and the men who stood beside them — millions I will never know the name of — because every life, every act, big or small, affects another."



Anna Kendrick's comments about Blake Lively went viral after the SXSW premiere. #blakelively #anothersimplefavor ♬ original sound - Entertainment Tonight @entertainmenttonight Anna Kendrick arrives to the premiere of 'Another Simple Favor' at SXSW. #annakendrick While greeting fans at the movie premiere, Anna was asked what it meant to be working with Blake again, to which Anna doesn't even stop. She just responds, "Oh, you know." "'Oh you know' are the exact words I say when someone asks me how I am and I am barely hanging on," one TikTok user jokes in the comments, while another speculates, "I think she hates the hate Blake is getting and how the media is out to get click bait from her about it."

♬ original sound - Variety @varietymagazine How is the release of "Another Simple Favor" being affected by everything going on in the world? Anna Kendrick: "Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca and the last year of my life is just gone." #SXSW The actress was also asked about "everything going on" (undoubtedly alluding to the It Ends With Us drama), to which Anna responded, "Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca and the last year of my life is just gone." Anna is known for her sense of humor, and TikTok users commented saying this "was a phenomenal answer" and that she's "effortlessly funny."

Anna opened up about reuniting with Blake for the sequel, telling People in October 2024 that getting cast members from the first A Simple Favor back together again was "a little bit like riding a bike." "She lives on the East Coast, I live on the West Coast, so we don't get to see each other often," she says. "But it was lovely, and I think that those characters have such weird chemistry that it's so fun to just get the gang back together." And when someone tweeted that Blake Lively was "terrified to walk the carpet" and Anna Kendrick was "pissed and never wants to work with her again," director Paul Feig retweeted with a simple, "Um … you’re wrong." And I'll take his word for it.

See The First Look At Blake Lively's Another Simple Favor Amid It Ends With Us Drama before the movie comes out May 1!

