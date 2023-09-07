The & Other Stories Fall Collection Makes Must-Have Basics Fun Again
We're always looking to & Other Stories for the latest word on playful, modern fashion. The brand has given us plenty of inspo (plus some of our editors can't get enough of their iconic Mock Neck Sweater literally all the time). Their new fall collection has all the structure, detail, and texture you're looking for this season, and you won't be able to get enough. We know we can't!
We are ready for sweater weather, and when pairing Slim Leggings ($99) with bulky outerwear like the Belted Coat($329), you can't go wrong with a belt. This belt isn't your average accessory, and features fringe detail that will make you (and your Slingback Leather Pumps ($129)) feel more powerful.
Midi dresses are eye-catching on their own, but add a bunch of ruffles and we're done for! Case in point: & Other Stories' Ruffle-Trimmed Midi Dress ($299).
A combo like a gold necklace, white top, and black skirt sounds simple, but when those pieces feature details like the Ruffled Corset ($139) and bauble cuff, the A-line Skirt ($99) and Western Leather Pumps ($149) become instantly interesting.
A pair of dark gradient Aviator Shield Sunglasses ($55) add a retro edge that still feels modern. That way, you don't feel out of date.
Don't feel the need to stick to black and white if you like to live life in color. The gray Regular-Fit Sheer Shirt ($119) and Pleated Skirt ($139) combo from & Other Stories' fall collection is so bright, they might come off as green.
An Asymmetric Fringed Skirt ($139), knee high boots, and blouse have an undeniable western flair, but the built-in modern belt turns the whole outfit into something brand new. Hello, Westworld.
White, puff-sleeved tops are a dime a dozen — except when the Relaxed Sequin Top ($159) add sequins, mock neck, and dropped shoulders. Pair with a leather skirt for a texture contrast, or with jeans for a casual spin.
Comment with your favorite piece from the & Other Stories fall collection!
All images via & Other Stories.
