Apr 28, 2023
May The Fourth Be With You – Sip On This Obi Wan Old-Fashioned Cocktail To Celebrate
Cocktails
Instructions for the Obi Wan Old-Fashioned:
May the Fourth be with you! To celebrate Star Wars Day, we're bringing you a tasty take on a classic cocktail you already know and love – the Old-Fashioned. Crafted with Breckenridge Port Cask Bourbon, this intergalactic drink honors Obi Wan with robust flavors and a strong sip. If you're feeling in the spirit, prep some Star Wars sweets to pair. Scroll for the easy cocktail recipe!
Ingredients for May The Fourth Obi Wan Old-Fashioned
Photo by Jessie Unruh / Breckenridge Distillery
For the Obi Wan Old-Fashioned:
- 2.5 oz. Breckenridge Port Cask Finish
- .5 oz. raw simple syrup*
- 2 dashes of barrel-aged bitters or Angostura Bitters
- Luxardo cherries, to garnish
For the simple syrup*:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup water
How to Make The Obi Wan Old-Fashioned
- Stir all ingredients with ice and strain over one large ice cube.
- Mix the sugar and water over medium heat. Simmer and stir until dissolved.
