Color Lovers Need To Peep The New Collab From & Other Stories x Sindiso Khumalo
& Other Stories retailers are dripping in vibrant colors, organic textures, and feminine details, thanks to the & Other Stories x Sindiso Khumalo collab collection that dropped today. Available in-store and online, the collaborative project infuses the talents of architect-turned-textile-designer, Khumalo, into wearable pieces suited to romp around in springtime. Here's what you'll find!
More About Sindiso Khumalo
The Sindiso Khumalo brand came from Cape Town, South Africa and embraces the elements of Khumalo’s heritage – the styles she designed for the new collab are bold, bright, and feminine, and inspired by vintage portraits from the 1800s of African women.
“As an African designer, what truly matters to me is designing clothing that can highlight my African heritage and history and bring it to light in a contemporary setting.,” says Khumalo. “I like to bring cultural elements that represent who I am into textiles. They become visual vignettes that frame our collections.
Working Sustainably
In the new collection, you’ll find swimwear, ready-to-wear outfit pieces, and accessories made with materials like organic cotton, recycled cotton, linen, and recycled brass.
“The starting point for the co-lab collection was working with materials that were sourced in a more sustainable way,” says Khumalo. It’s essential for me to use more sustainable materials and to create garments that are going to be long-lasting.”
Wearing The & Other Stories x Sindiso Khumalo Collection
The collection’s silhouettes are inspired by vintage portraits from the 1800s of women from Africa and the African diaspora. They hug your body, but are also comfortable and functional. Collars are another signature Sindiso Khumalo element – some are embroidered, while others show off crochet patches.
Black, white, red, yellow, blue and green make for a joyous and balanced color palette to wear for the budding season. As far as accessories go, a sarong, raffia bag, earrings, and necklace are the ideal complements. Scroll onward to shop the collection!
Shop The & Other Stories x Sindiso Khumalo Collection
Embroidery Anglaise Cotton Dress ($239)
Multicolor embroidery and eyelets recall signatures of the '70s in this adorable dress design. It's also adorned in an on-trend collar that boldens your overall look. The breezy skirt is more than ideal for springtime frolicking.
Structured Geometric Patterned Blouse ($139)
This blouse further communicates Khumalo's adoration for structure and geometrics. The black and white color pairing makes this piece compatible with practically any piece in your closet.
Colour-Blocked Hand-Crocheted Top ($159)
This crocheted matching set screams elegant casual. It may sound contradictory, but the two can coexist – the loose-fitting silhouette is partnered with a tighter scalloped high neckline to balance out both styles and create a cozy summertime ensemble.
Structured Cotton Detachable Collar Dress ($199)
If you're going to step out in anything this season, step out in full color. We've noticed bold colors trending left and right – take the rightful rise of chartreuse, for one. Embracing vibrance in all areas of your life, including your wardrobe, during spring and summer is an easy way to lift your spirits. This red-orange hue does the job, reflecting the intensity of summer's heat waves.
Embroidered Ruffle Mini Dress ($159)
This is a silhouette we don't see on dresses often, which is exactly why we love this next piece from the & Other Stories collab. You're able to see Khumalo's influences drawn from 1800s Africa and the African diaspora displayed via a colonial collar, a bib-like figure, and ruffled yoke. The dress is finished with polished details to form a truly head-turning look.
Structured Cotton Detachable Collar Jumpsuit ($159)
This structured jumpsuit takes us straight to retro with its minimal color palette and floral motifs. It remains modest in coverage, but wears light, due to the cotton materials it's made from. This nostalgic look is well-suited for a picnic in the park, or quick stop at the farmer's market. Pockets, a wide waistband, and detachable peter pan collar add fun flair!
Boxy Embroidered Cotton Jacket ($239)
Color comes in strong with this pattern-covered jacket. Style this unique piece with its matching mid-length shorts ($119) for an unforgettable get-up. The duo creates a playful suit to poke around the city in, but each piece can also be worn solo – the cotton jacket makes the perfect cover-up for an office 'fit, and the shorts look fab with just a basic tank!
Geometric Patterned Swimsuit ($79)
Since the rest of the collab channels strong summer vibes, we're happy to report that a Sindiso Khumalo swimsuit takes part in the collection. The geometric shapes keep your poolside look interesting, especially when you entertain the idea of mixing patterns. This swim piece's cut is simple, incorporating a plunging back for all the flirty feels.
Seashell Embellished Handbag ($119)
This small handbag keeps every last one of your summertime accessories safe under a seashell closure. Store your go-to SPF, lip balms, and phone in the interior that's not too big or too little – it'll become your new companion for every seasonal outing.
Short Seashell Necklace ($79)
Though now lost in the trending fashion ether, we haven't given pukka shells a single thought since the late 90's – until now, with this gold-plated nautical necklace. Khumalo's design steers in the direction of opulence, but still adds beachy details to any summer look. Pair it with the matching dangle earrings ($69) to flesh out your accessory game.
