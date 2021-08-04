Andrew Steele Teaches Brit How To Reverse Aging (No, Really!)
When we talk about aging, many people focus on the external signs of getting older like spotting gray hair or wrinkles. But what we often overlook is how that's all a result of the aging going on inside our bodies. On today's show, scientist Andrew Steele teaches us about recent advancements in biology that can help us slow down the aging process and potentially extend our generation's life expectancy.
Tune in as the bestselling author of Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old shares his must-try tips for living a healthier, longer life.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.