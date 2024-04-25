Book Nooks Are The Trendiest Bathroom Decor Ideas Right Now
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Bathroom decor is having a moment, becoming more than just a place to wipe and wash. Instead, they're turning into what some are calling spathrooms with big bathtubs, open showers, saunas, and spa-like amenities, according to 2024 design trend report by Cosentino. One trend putting the "room" in bathroom is the bathroom library, which fits right into the vintage, grandmillennial and cottagecore trends, with built-in shelves above vanities, around commodes, and front and center to warm up a bathroom vibe. Here's the skinny on these neat nooks and how you can make one yourself!
Design: De Rosee Salon | Photo: Astrid Templier
But some of us at here aren't so sure. What do you think? For me, I'm a bath lover and reader, so the combo is definitely appealing. However, I definitely would worry about moisture ruining my precious novels, or guests lingering in the bathroom too long, wrapped up in a good book. But those cons aside, I dig the idea of a book nook in my bathroom, especially for my kiddo who loves when I read to her in the bath, and is even now a voracious reader herself.
If you're into the idea and want to start with a small library vs. splurging on some fancy built-ins, then here are some shelving ideas that are perfect for books in a bathroom.
Shop Book Nook Bathroom Decor Ideas Here!
Mason Curio Cabinet
Display your favorite books, trinkets and towels in this arc-shaped cabinet with glass door and five adjustable shelves.
Mayfair Wall CabinetThis bathroom-rated cabinet is perfect for hiding literary treasures. Love the green stain inside!
Camylle Bookcase
Add a pop of pink to your paperbacks with this mid-century piece, perfect for larger baths.
PB Haven Arched Bookcase
Create a little book caddy with this arched bookcase made of mango wood.
IKEA Billy Bookcase
This is IKEA's best-selling cabinet and for good reason: glass doors keep your book collection dust-free but still visible and the sleek design is space-saving.
Ederra Accent Shelf
Hang this shelf vertically or horizontally and showcase your best reads to reflect your good taste in books and design.
Crate And Barrel White Oak Reversible Shelf Set
Make the most of your bathroom wall space with this modular piece that allows you to attach three shelves to a mounted panel — one flat and two reversibles that can be hung on top or underneath to give you lots of storage options.
Hefling Metal Wall Bathroom Cabinet
This vintage-inspired cabinet would look charming above a sink instead of a mirror.
Ajax Narrow Ladder Bookcase
Save space with this vertical stainless steel bookcase available in several eye-catching colors. Once filled, the floating shelves vanish, keeping your tower of literature clean and organized.
Etsy The Curious Shelf
Have fun with your library with these whimsical shelves available in mustard, sage, white, lilac and pink.
Babyletto Spruce Tree BookcaseEncourage future bibliophiles with a little bathroom library of their favorite books. Each shelf on this pine wood tree holds 12 to15 books.
Oscar Bee Scalloped Shelves (set of 2)
Love the scallop design here. Mount a set of these near your bathtub so a great read is always within reach.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more gift ideas for every occasion!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Main Photo by Vlada Karpovich
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.