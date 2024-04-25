8 Chic Small Rolling Suitcases To Navigate The Airport Without Breaking A Sweat
I can't be the only one who dreads deal with TSA during security checkpoints, so it's important for me to find small rolling suitcases that make traveling 10x easier. I can't tell you how many times my items have been haphazardly ransacked during 'random' security checks only for me to curse my packing skills — ugh!
There's one bright side to my dilemma though: small rolling suitcases that have study exteriors and well-proportioned interiors. This is the key to making sure my travel essentials stay in one place. Tired of tripping over your suitcase because of its unstable wheels or fearing that you still won't do everything TSA agents ask? I've got 8 chic small rolling suitcases that'll help you navigate the airport without breaking a sweat in no time!
Herschel Heritage Hardshell Carryon Luggage (Ivy Green Topography)
One of the most important features of small rolling suitcases is their exterior. Since you'll likely be sprinting through the airport or jogging down escalators if they're not busy, you need something that can withstand being dragged. Herschel is known for creating luggage that's travel-tested
This carryon luggage is made with 70% recycled polycarbonate and it has silent wheels. It's like your travel companion that truly understands you have places to be and doesn't complain as you're navigating your busy airport.
CALPAK Ambeur Mini Carry-On Luggage (Rose Gold)
Here's your sign to get a rose gold rolling suitcase that can serve as your carryon item. It has 360-degree spinner wheels that'll work with you and not against you (IYKYK), plus the internal pockets make it easier for you to pack efficiently. You may want to check with the attendants on your flight, but this suitcase is designed to fit under your seat so you don't have to fight with an inconsiderate person for a space in the overhead storage bin.
Monos Terracotta Carryon
Sometimes you just want something cute and floral like this limited edition rolling suitcase. It's water-resistant and has an internal lining that's made from 100% recycled polyester! The internal features I like are the buckle straps that makes sure your clothes won't slide all over the place and the removable compression pad with zippered pockets to store flat items.
BÉIS The Carry On Roller (Atlas Pink)
We've all had experience with the dreaded TSA line that makes us question our sanity and age. But, BÉIS wants to eliminate your stress with their pink carry on rolling suitcase. It also have 360-degree wheels that'll happily go wherever you do and the interior? Well, let's just say you'll be able to find what you need when it's time to place everything on the conveyor belt.
Take that TSA agents!
OLOV 18” Underseat Carry-On Small Suitcase (Blue)
Embarking on a few quick getaways this summer and don't want to be weighed down by heavy luggage? You'll need to consider small rolling suitcases that are sturdy, yet lightweight. OLOV'S under seat carryon features an interior buckle to keep your items secured and allows you to pack the basics.
It also has a three digit combination lock in case someone decides to press their luck if you happen to fall asleep during your flight.
Vera Bradley Small Spinner Luggage (Fresh-Cut Floral Green)
In need of a portable rolling suitcase that can hold your clothes and serve as a charging dock for your phone? Vera Bradley already read your mind and has just the thing for you. The interior has two zippered sides that allow you to separate your necessities from each other based on function (clothes on one side and sandals on the other).
This spinner luggage also has an integrated lock that makes your time in TSA go a little smoother. If it's not obvious, we've had some rather unpleasant experiences with agents mishandling our items 😖.
Bric’s By Ulisse Carry-On Expandable Spinner with USB Port (MANGO)
If you thought we were done showing you chic and functional small rolling suitcases, you're almost right. Besides reminding us of the sunny weather we've been experiencing during spring, this carryon has a three stage telescopic handle that makes holding on a breeze!
From there, the interior has a pretty printed lining, full zipper section and mesh pocket, a stretchable strap to protect your items, and a shoe/laundry bag!
And just when you thought the features stop there, the carryon wants you to know it has a TSA-approved lock that comes with a universal key that only security can use to carefully inspect your items.
Sigh, we just love thoughtful designs!
BKYLN Tees Mint Gardenia Carry On Suitcase
Doesn't this cute mint green and floral suitcase seem like it was made to store all your vacation outfits? Designed in none other than Brooklyn, NY, this beauty is available in three sizes and is as functional as it's chic. It also has spinner wheels that make traveling a breeze and will look good no matter how it's stored.
