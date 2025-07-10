Anne Hathaway Totally "Broke Down" Filming Her New Melodrama 'Mother Mary'

Anne Hathaway's got a brand new movie called Mother Mary coming out, about a popstar's relationship with her fashion designer. While the movie might be melodramatic onscreen, it sounds like there was some drama off camera too — Anne Hathaway reportedly "broke down" on the movie set.

Anne Hathaway apologized after she "broke down" in front of Michaela Coel.

In a Vogue cover story about the film, the cast and crew opened up about shooting the movie. During a particularly difficult scene, which director David Lowery reveals took about a week to film, "at one point Annie broke down and said, ‘I have to apologize, because I think what's going to come out of me will hurt you.' And Michaela took her hands and said, ‘I love you, I trust you.'"

Anne didn't just act in the film, she also recorded some original songs with Jack Antonoff. In the movie, Anne's titular Mother Mary leaves the public eye while trying to figure out who she really is, before reconnecting with the old friend (played by Michaela Coel) who helped her create her now-iconic persona at the beginning of her career.

“What struck me right away, reading the script, is that you can’t ‘perform’ Mother Mary,” Anne Hathaway says in the interview. “If I got the part, I would have to become material David could craft with.”

“I had to submit to being a beginner. The humility of that—showing up every day knowing you’re going to suck. And it has to be okay. You’re not ‘bad.’ You’re just a beginner," she continues. "Getting to that mindset—I had to shed some things that were hard to shed. It was welcome. But it was hard, the way transformational experiences can be hard.”