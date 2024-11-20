Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

miley cyrus maxx morando
Celebrity News

BRB Crying Because Miley Cyrus Shared She & Maxx Morando Got A Dog Together

john mayer and katy perry
Celebrity News

Katy Perry's Hilarious Reaction To See Ex John Mayer Is TOO Relatable

Fortunoff Backyard Store holiday decor
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

These 17 Holiday Decor Finds Will Instantly Make Your Home Cozier

chad michael murray the merry gentlemen one tree hill
Celebrity News

Chad Michael Murray's Sweet Reason For Bringing His Family To Set Proves He's The Ultimate Girl Dad

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando
Celebrity Couples

OMG Miley Cyrus Makes Rare Comments On Why She "Loves" Maxx Morando

best drugstore foundation for mature skin
Best Beauty Products

8 Best Drugstore Foundations For Mature Skin To Erase Signs Of Aging

amandla stenberg in the acolyte
Entertainment

Yikes, These Are The Worst TV Shows of 2024 (So Far)

it girl stocking stuffers
Gifts

31 "It" Girl Stocking Stuffers You Can Snag For Under $35

best gifts for best friends 2024
Gifts

40 Perfect Gifts I’d Give My Best Friends (But Really Want For Myself)

mamma mia 3 news
Movies

Cher's All In For 'Mamma Mia 3' — & She Wants Meryl Streep Back With Her

outer banks season 4 images
Entertainment

The Only 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Recap You Need To Relive Key Moments

affordable thoughtful gifts under 25 for the holidays
Gifts

21 Thoughtful Gifts You Can Buy For Under $25

sweater trends
Style Trends & Inspo

The Top 5 Cozy Sweater Trends For Every Body & Budget

thrifted gift ideas
Gifts

10 Easy Thrifted Gift Ideas That Will Mean Way More Than A Gift Card