See The First Look At Blake Lively's 'Another Simple Favor' Amid 'It Ends With Us' Drama

OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

weekly tarot reading february 11
Astrology

Your Weekly Tarot Reading Is Officially In For February 11!

When Does Easter Candy Come Out?
Easter

When Does Easter Candy Come Out?

how to become satisfied
Lifestyle

4 Easy Ways To Become A More "Satisfied" Person In Your Day-To-Day Life

zendaya euphoria season 3 first look
Entertainment

Here's Your First Look At Zendaya's Return In 'Euphoria' Season 3

Makeup Mistakes That Make You Look Older
Makeup

8 Makeup Mistakes That Can Make You Look Older

Outdated Purse Trends 2025
Shoes & Accessories

4 “Outdated” Purse Trends You Don’t Want To Be Caught Wearing In 2025

justin baldoni website blake lively
Celebrity News

Justin Baldoni's "Unnecessary" Website Against Blake Lively Could "Backfire," According To A Lawyer

love books 2025
Books

The Greatest Modern Love Books To Read From "Slow Burns" To "Spicy Romps"

Signs Your Job Is Taking Over Your Life
A Better Work Life

8 Red Flags Your Job Is Taking Over Your Life

Bootcut Jeans
Style Trends & Inspo

10 Pairs Of Bootcut Jeans Every Denim Lover Needs To Try In 2025

the fantastic four trailer
Entertainment

'The Fantastic Four' Trailer Just Broke This Huge Record: "Rubbish"

little house on the prairie reboot netflix
Entertainment

OMG, 'The Vampire Diaries' Showrunner Is Leading Netfix's 'Little House On The Prairie' Reboot

valentine's day horoscope 2025
Horoscopes

Your 2025 Valentine’s Day Love Horoscope Is Here

Most Affectionate Dog Breeds
Lifestyle

10 Most Affectionate Dog Breeds (That Will Shower You with Love)

Canned Tuna Recall
Food News & Menu Updates

Trader Joe’s Canned Tuna Was Just Recalled In Nearly 20 States

DIY Taylor Swift Fuzzy Dice cruel summer lover
Creativity & DIY

These Taylor Swift-Inspired Fuzzy Dice Are A Cute & Cuddly Valentine's DIY

Grab your martinis!

See The First Look At Blake Lively's 'Another Simple Favor' Amid 'It Ends With Us' Drama

a simple favor 2 release date
Lionsgate
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 11, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Thank goodness, those rumors that the drama surrounding Blake Lively's It Ends With Us press derailed A Simple Favor 2 are not true — and Prime Video just dropped the movie's title, release date, and a first look! I cannot wait to see Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick onscreen again, and in a surprising turn of events, the movie's coming way sooner than I expected.

Check out the Another Simple Favor release date — and Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively's first look image.

Here's your first look at Another Simple Favor

blake lively anna kendrick another simple favor

Lorenzo Sisti/Amazon Studios

If there's one thing Emily (Blake Lively) and Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) are gonna do, it's drink martinis. And in the first look at Another Simple Favor, we can see these two ladies sharing a drink by a pool surrounded by candles. They're both in their bathrobes, which means it's either super late or they just got done with a spa day.

Now while we know Emily's getting hitched in Italy, my main question is why is Stephanie hanging out with her?! This woman is supposed to be in prison! For murder! I can't help but wonder if Another Simple Favor will feature a second case for Steph to solve...and maybe enlist Emily's help. It's the least she could do, honestly.

Where can I watch the movie A Simple Favor 2?

A Simple Favor 2, officially titles Another Simple Favor, is coming to Prime Video on May 1, 2025. That gives us plenty of time to plan out the perfect menu (with plenty of martinis of course) and also rewatch the first movie, which is on Netflix now.

"We have Another Simple Favor to ask you," Prime Video says in their Instagram announcement post. "Can you save the date? Opening Night at SXSW. May 1 on Prime Video."

It's not often that a movie opens to the public the same year it premieres at a film festival, and I can't wait to hear the audience's reactions ahead of its release on streaming! Opening night of SXSW is March 7, so those reactions will start rolling in in less than a month.

After Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us drama turned into a legal battle, some internet users started saying A Simple Favor 2 would be shelved indefinitely. "Despite glowing test screenings, Blake Lively’s refusal to promote—amid her messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni—and growing tensions with Anna Kendrick have derailed the sequel," X user Eric B tweeted on January 10. "Anna is furious. Paul Feig is disappointed. Hollywood is in shock. This isn’t just a movie—it’s an implosion."

To which director Paul Feig replied, "This is total BS. Sorry."

"The movie is finished and coming out soon," he said in his retweet that same day. "Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days."

Need something to watch this week? Read up on The Best Blake Lively Movies To Get Ready For A Simple Favor 2 for more!

This post has been updated.

pop cultureentertainmentmovies

The Latest

good morning america book club 2025
Books

Every Good Morning America Book Club Pick So Far In 2025

justin baldoni website blake lively
Celebrity News

Justin Baldoni's "Unnecessary" Website Against Blake Lively Could "Backfire," According To A Lawyer

selena gomez emilia perez karla sofia gascon
Celebrity News

Selena Gomez Just Spoke On 'Emilia Pérez' Controversy After Costar Allegedly Called Her A “Rich Rat”

Outdated Purse Trends 2025
Shoes & Accessories

4 “Outdated” Purse Trends You Don’t Want To Be Caught Wearing In 2025