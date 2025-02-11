See The First Look At Blake Lively's 'Another Simple Favor' Amid 'It Ends With Us' Drama

Thank goodness, those rumors that the drama surrounding Blake Lively's It Ends With Us press derailed A Simple Favor 2 are not true — and Prime Video just dropped the movie's title, release date, and a first look! I cannot wait to see Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick onscreen again, and in a surprising turn of events, the movie's coming way sooner than I expected.

Check out the Another Simple Favor release date — and Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively's first look image.

Here's your first look at Another Simple Favor Lorenzo Sisti/Amazon Studios If there's one thing Emily (Blake Lively) and Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) are gonna do, it's drink martinis. And in the first look at Another Simple Favor, we can see these two ladies sharing a drink by a pool surrounded by candles. They're both in their bathrobes, which means it's either super late or they just got done with a spa day. Now while we know Emily's getting hitched in Italy, my main question is why is Stephanie hanging out with her?! This woman is supposed to be in prison! For murder! I can't help but wonder if Another Simple Favor will feature a second case for Steph to solve...and maybe enlist Emily's help. It's the least she could do, honestly.

Where can I watch the movie A Simple Favor 2? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo) A Simple Favor 2, officially titles Another Simple Favor, is coming to Prime Video on May 1, 2025. That gives us plenty of time to plan out the perfect menu (with plenty of martinis of course) and also rewatch the first movie, which is on Netflix now. "We have Another Simple Favor to ask you," Prime Video says in their Instagram announcement post. "Can you save the date? Opening Night at SXSW. May 1 on Prime Video." It's not often that a movie opens to the public the same year it premieres at a film festival, and I can't wait to hear the audience's reactions ahead of its release on streaming! Opening night of SXSW is March 7, so those reactions will start rolling in in less than a month.

After Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us drama turned into a legal battle, some internet users started saying A Simple Favor 2 would be shelved indefinitely. "Despite glowing test screenings, Blake Lively’s refusal to promote—amid her messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni—and growing tensions with Anna Kendrick have derailed the sequel," X user Eric B tweeted on January 10. "Anna is furious. Paul Feig is disappointed. Hollywood is in shock. This isn’t just a movie—it’s an implosion." To which director Paul Feig replied, "This is total BS. Sorry." "The movie is finished and coming out soon," he said in his retweet that same day. "Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days."

This post has been updated.