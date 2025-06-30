Um, Did Henry Golding Just Confirm Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick's 'Another Simple Favor' Feud?

It Ends With Us has quickly become the most memorable movie of Blake Lively's career after rumors of drama between her and costar & director Justin Baldonimorphed into a full-on legal battle. And after the feud was uncovered, the internet has spiraled over what Blake Lively's relationships with her other costars are like — and whether what's happening behind the scenes of her movies are going to delay them.

Well, A Simple Favor 2 director Paul Feig had the perfect response to rumors that another feud between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick caused Amazon to shelve the movie. Anna Kendrick also weighed in on the matter, but the latest update revolves around Henry Golding potentially confirming the rumors? Let's get into

Here's exactly what's going on with all these A Simple Favor 2 Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick rumors.

Um, did Henry Golding confirm the Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick feud? While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Henry Golding participated in a game of "1, 2, 3, Agree Or Disagree." When asked if on-set feud rumors usually had some truth to them, Henry holds up "agree." I also want to point out he has a huge grin on his face...Andy directly addresses the rumors of a feud between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, to which Henry replies, "I don't know what you're talking about" (while still grinning, FYI).

Paul Feig offers a very promising update on 'A Simple Favor 2' When a viral tweet claimed that Amazon had indefinitely delayed A Simple Favor 2 — AKA Another Simple Favor — because of a feud between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, director Paul Feig stepped in to clear up the rumors. "Despite glowing test screenings, Blake Lively’s refusal to promote—amid her messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni—and growing tensions with Anna Kendrick have derailed the sequel," X user Eric B tweeted on January 10. "Anna is furious. Paul Feig is disappointed. Hollywood is in shock. This isn’t just a movie—it’s an implosion." "This is total BS. Sorry," Feig said in his retweet that same day. "The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days."

Anna Kendrick weighed in on the rumors, too. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images A few sources spoke to PEOPLE about the Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick rumors. One explained that Anna is just "not used to being caught up in any drama." Furthermore, they said, "The comments on Instagram have upset her, especially the ones saying fans are now refusing to watch the movie because they don’t want to support Blake." Meanwhile, another source confirmed that there "really is no drama or rift," doubling down on the fact that the girls are, in fact, not fighting. If that wasn't enough, PEOPLE even spoke to a third source. They added, "There is no feud. The film is in the early stages of planning what press will look like, and Blake and Anna will be doing some things together." So, while Anna hasn't directly addressed these swirling rumors, she did weigh in on reuniting with Blake.

Plus, Anna Kendrick already said reuniting with Blake Lively was "lovely." Anna Kendrick claimed working together with Blake felt "a little bit like riding a bike." "She lives on the East Coast, I live on the West Coast, so we don't get to see each other often," she told PEOPLE. "But it was lovely, and I think that those characters have such weird chemistry that it's so fun to just get the gang back together."

Check out The Best Blake Lively Movies to get ready for A Simple Favor 2.

This post has been updated.