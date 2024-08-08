The Best Blake Lively Movies To Get Ready For "It Ends With Us"
If you're like me, nine times out of ten, you pick your movie based on who's in it. You can jump around genres or between movies and TV, but as long as your favorite actor or actress is starring, you're set. Ahead of the It Ends With Us release on August 9, we'll need to revisit some old titles to get even more Blake Lively (because, let's face it, we can never get enough). Good thing she has such a great filmography! Here are some movies (and one very important TV show) to watch.
The Best Blake Lively Movies
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)
Warner Bros. Entertainment
This is one of those non-negotiable summer movies that I have to watch as soon as the weather starts warming up. It's got everything: early 2000s nostalgia, solid female friendships, and a stellar cast. Blake plays Bridget, alongside America Ferrera's Carmen, Alexis Bledel's Lena, and Amber Tamblyn Tibby. They're four best friends who decide to share a magical pair of jeans during their first summer apart. And while you rewatch, read up on Everything We Know About Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 3.
Gossip Girl (2007)
Warner Bros. Television/The CW
Gossip Girl completely changed television, and the first season is still one of the best in all of TV if I do say so myself. None of Blake Lively's characters have quite the same style and drama that Serena van der Woodsen does, even as she tries to navigate life as a socialite. My favorite episode? Season one's "The Wild Brunch."
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008)
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Bri and the rest of the girls are back, this time after their freshman year of college. They're having a harder time staying in touch, and as they enter adulthood, they must reconcile their dreams, family secrets, and betrayals of all kinds.
Green Lantern (2011)
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Is this the most well-received superhero movie? Definitely not. Is it the worst one I've seen? Also no. Blake stars opposite her future husband Ryan Reynolds as Carol Ferris, vice president of Ferris Aircraft. After Parallax becomes a threat to the powers that be, Ryan's Hal Jordan must help the Green Lantern Corps protect the galaxy.
The amount of time we spend in space with the Corps is the most alienating aspect of this movie (that pun was not intended, but I'll go with it). Even though more time with less characters would have grounded the movie, it's very fun to see Blake and Ryan act together.
The Age of Adaline (2015)
Lionsgate
This movie was my entire personality in high school, and if you are a history nerd or a costume lover, you need to add this to your watchlist STAT. This Blake Lively movie is all about Adaline, who becomes ageless when she's struck by lightning, thanks to a (fictional) scientific law that hasn't been discovered yet. We see Adaline move through the decades with two rules: move around every ten years once she no longer looks her age, and never fall in love. Easier said than done.
Café Society (2016)
Lionsgate
Blake stars opposite Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, and Steve Carell in this old school Hollywood story. When Bobby (Jesse) has his heart broken by Vonnie (Kristen), he returns to the Bronx. His new job in a nightclub leads him to begin a romance with a socialite — until Vonnie returns.
The Shallows (2016)
Columbia Pictures/Sony
If you're more of a thriller fan than a rom-com lover, this flick will have you on the edge of your seat. Nancy (Blake) takes some time away after the loss of her mother, and decides to go surfing alone. When a great white shark attacks and leaves her stranded, Nancy has to figure out how to survive.
All I See Is You (2016)
Open Road
In this psychological thriller, Blake's Gina is haunted by an accident that left her blind, but a brand new operation in Bangkok restores the sight in her right eye. Instead of excitement or relief, she finds that her husband James has nothing but jealousy and insecurity.
A Simple Favor (2018)
Lionsgate
Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively star as Stephanie and Emily, respectively. Stephanie is a mommy blogger who is in awe of Emily's glamorous life — until Emily goes missing and leaves a trail of secrets in her wake. Speaking from experience, this is the perfect girls' night watch — especially if none of you have seen it. Check out The First Pictures From The A Simple Favor 2 Set for more!
The Rhythm Section (2020)
Paramount Pictures
Stephanie Patrick (Blake) doesn't know how to heal after a plane crash kills her family. When she learns it wasn't actually an accident, she enlists the help of a former CIA operative to help her find — and punish — everyone involved.
Which is your favorite Blake Lively movie? Let us know in the comments and read up on The Secret Ryan Reynolds Detail Blake Lively Added To 'It Ends With Us'!
