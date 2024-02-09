Blake Lively's A Simple Favor 2 Will Finally Start Filming Spring 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
When anyone asks me for my favorite movie-viewing experiences, A Simple Favor (starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick) always makes the list. When I first watched the film, I knew next to nothing about the plot, and it made the viewing experience ten times better, especially since I had a watch party with a bunch of friends who *also* had no expectations. I know A Simple Favor 2 is going to be just as sexy, unexpected, and gripping as the original. Keep reading for everything we know about the new movie, from the A Simple Favor 2 release date to casting announcements!
Is there A Simple Favor 2 movie?
Yes, Deadline confirmed in May of 2022 that we're getting A Simple Favor 2! The sequel film will be produced by Lionsgate and Amazon Studios, and reportedly, Paul Feig will direct again, while Jessica Sharzer will write the screenplay. I still talk about the script for A Simple Favor, so if Jessica is returning, I will be seated!
What is A Simple Favor 2 about?
A Simple Favor 2 is reportedly set in Capri, Italy, according to People. While the first A Simple Favor ended with Emily in prison, I have no doubt whatsoever that we'll see her make a grand escape to coastal Italy. The only thing chicer than martinis and crime at home is martinis and crime while basking in the Italian sun.
When is the A Simple Favor 2 release date?
I'm expecting A Simple Favor 2 to hit our screens in 2025. Filming was originally scheduled for the fall of 2023, but after the Hollywood strikes delayed a variety of projects, production on the film was pushed to 2024. A Simple Favor 2 will reportedly begin filming in April of 2024.
Who's in the A Simple Favor 2 cast?
We don't have an official cast list yet, but I'm expecting Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick to return for this sequel. I'm also hoping Henry Golding and Andrew Rannells reappear as well! As far as dream casts, I'd love to see everyone from Madelyn Cline to Jessica Chastain to Camila Mendes!
How does A Simple Favor end in the book?
The A Simple Favor book ending is *wildly* different than the movie ending! Instead of Stephanie turning on Emily and joining Sean, and then Emily getting run over by a car and put in prison for the murder of her father and sister (plus, you know, all the other illegal activity), Stephanie actually takes Emily's side.
In the book, Sean stays in a hotel while Emily gets custody of Nicky. The novel ends with the police finding Emily's ring inside the car of her main victim (a move that was probably orchestrated by Stephanie since Sean gave her the ring), and Emily deciding to pack up her life and leave.
Are you excited for A Simple Favor 2? Do you prefer the ending to the A Simple Favor movie or the book? Follow us on Facebook for more movie news!
